For those day swhen you just can't be lazy enough

We learned we could ask Google for information, so we asked it to search random facts right up until the reply was, “I’ll send the information to you in an e-mail.” At this point, we imagined Rick getting an e-mail in Italy at 3 a.m. telling him the most popular amusement park rides in Disneyland or whatever random question it was we threw out there and wondering just what the heck we were doing.

For all of my life, the only way to make a snowball was to actually pick up a handful of snow and form it into a ball. The process wasn’t exceptionally difficult, and up to the point when your gloves got soaked and your fingers became bright crimson icicles, it was all fun and games.

Today, there is a device you can purchase to make your snowballs for you. It’s a plastic thing that looks like a set of tongs. Pick up some snow with the half-circle ends, squeeze the handles together, and you have the perfect snowball.

Too lazy to agitate your cat? Ever have one of those days when it’s just too much work to pick up the laser pointer and make Fluffy chase the red dot around the room?

Now there’s a device that automates the process. Put the device on a table, and it’s hours of fun watching Kitty get his exercise while you sit. Right up until the cat knocks the device to the floor and buries it in the litter box.