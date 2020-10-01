For those day swhen you just can't be lazy enough

We’re lazy, there’s no two ways around it.
Over the course of time, we’ve become even more lazy as the years go by.
The remote control for the TV is a good example. Back in the day, my dad had to tell one of us kids to get up and go change the channel. Begrudgingly, one of us would make the 15-foot trip to the TV, rotate the knob and change the channel.
Today, you can push the buttons on your remote to change the channel or input the name of a show you’re looking for.
The other day, I couldn’t find the remote for one of our TVs, and was in a conundrum for how to turn it off, not even remembering that there’s an actual power button on it. Nope. I went into the next room, grabbed the remote for that TV and came back to turn off the first one. This tactic only works if the devices are both the same brand.
But wait! There’s more!
The remote for our Roku has a button you can push and tell it what you want to search.
But it gets even easier.
Rhonda and I stayed at her brother, Rick’s, place last year while he and his wife vacationed in Europe. We learned the ease of saying, “Hey Google.”
With this simple phrase, you could change the TV channel, turn the lights on and off, bring up a radio station, adjust the air conditioning and it may have even changed your clothes for you.
We learned we could ask Google for information, so we asked it to search random facts right up until the reply was, “I’ll send the information to you in an e-mail.” At this point, we imagined Rick getting an e-mail in Italy at 3 a.m. telling him the most popular amusement park rides in Disneyland or whatever random question it was we threw out there and wondering just what the heck we were doing.
For all of my life, the only way to make a snowball was to actually pick up a handful of snow and form it into a ball. The process wasn’t exceptionally difficult, and up to the point when your gloves got soaked and your fingers became bright crimson icicles, it was all fun and games.
Today, there is a device you can purchase to make your snowballs for you. It’s a plastic thing that looks like a set of tongs. Pick up some snow with the half-circle ends, squeeze the handles together, and you have the perfect snowball.
Too lazy to agitate your cat? Ever have one of those days when it’s just too much work to pick up the laser pointer and make Fluffy chase the red dot around the room?
Now there’s a device that automates the process. Put the device on a table, and it’s hours of fun watching Kitty get his exercise while you sit. Right up until the cat knocks the device to the floor and buries it in the litter box.
Some days, you just want a sandwich. But then you have to go through all the work of getting out the bread and spreading on the peanut butter and jam.
Say no more! Behold the Canwich. Inside a tin can with a pop top, you can get a peanut butter and jam (either grape or strawberry) sandwich. If that doesn’t spark your interest, how about a barbecue chicken sandwich? In a can. With a candy surprise included. As if the sandwich alone wasn’t enough to make your mouth water, just imagine what the candy surprise might be!
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to grab my automatic ice cream cone turner and have some Rocky Road.
