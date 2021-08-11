Former Gering councilman pleads to child abuse charge

Parrish Abel, 53, pleaded no contest to a charge of committing intentional child abuse, not resulting in injury, a Class IIIA felony, after entering into a plea agreement with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office. The plea agreement was entered as part of court proceedings Thursday in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Charges stem from a July 17, 2020, incident. According to court documents, the Nebraska State Patrol began investigating on Jan. 26 after the Gering Police Department received a complaint and Abel was arrested on Feb. 16. Investigators conducted a forensic interview with a teen girl and the girl’s mother. In the interview, the girl alleged Abel had entered her room early in the morning on the date of the incident and attempted to lift her blankets while he presumed she was sleeping. At the time, the girl said she was naked and pretended to be asleep, moving her legs and body attempting to stay covered until Abel left.