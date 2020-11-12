Four Scotts Bluff County COVID-related deaths announced, Panhandle total deaths 21

Panhandle Public Health District officials have announced four COVID-related deaths in Scotts Bluff County have been reported.

The deaths involve three women, one in her 40s, one in her 50s, and one in her 90s, and one man in his 80s, who have recently died. This brings the total COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle to 21.

In recent PPHD calls, PPHD director Kim Engel has said it can take weeks before deaths are confirmed as COVID-related by the state.

“We express our sincerest condolences to their family and friends, we must remain diligent with increased precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members,” said Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department director, in a press release.

Schnell urged people to please continue all of the important precautions to protect you, your loved ones, and your community from the spread of COVID. Wear a mask when possible, stay at least six feet away from others, monitor for any symptoms, and stay home if you are not feeling well. Please practice these safety tips out of an abundance of kindness and humility for others.

The Panhandle COVID dashboard is updated weekdays at 4:30 pm MT and available at www.pphd.org. For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.