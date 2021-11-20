Fred M. Attebery, 'prominent cattleman'

Fred Attebery gained a reputation for his prime quality grade steaks, which were known to “melt in your mouth.” He was born on Oct. 13, 1882, in Crete, Nebraska and had six siblings. His father Willis Attebery was one of the last “Boys in Blue” during his service in the Civil War (1861-1865) and was stationed at the 14th Illinois Infantry.

Fred enjoyed playing football while he attended Crete High School. After graduating, he moved on to Doane College in Crete. While there, he began working at a drugstore that opened opportunities for him to become a registered pharmacist.

Later, in 1906, he moved to Mitchell, Nebraska, and opened Attebery’s Drugstore with his brother. By 1912 he had saved enough money to return to his true passion, which was farming. He married his sweetheart Minnie Justice, and they had two daughters.

According to the Star-Herald’s “Citizen of the Century” July 2000 edition, their farm was eventually transformed into a cattle feeder in the late 1920s. Only the best quality prime beef was sold to establish and maintain the farm’s reputation. The Star-Herald’s July 19, 1973, article stated that he achieved this quality by fattening his steers to 1,300 to 1,400 pounds.

Attebery’s buyers were mostly from the East between 1928-1945. It is proven that Attebery’s steaks topped the market at least 173 times. As well as being a cattle farmer, Attebery served as the president of the Scotts Bluff County Agricultural Association in the 1930s and 40s. He retired in 1946.