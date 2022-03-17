Fresh Foods serves community for 10 years, expands to multiple locations for Dishmans

Uprooting their family and ties in Ogallala, Ben and Kerri Dishman along with their two children arrived in Gering, with aspirations of opening a community grocery store.

After going through a five year process to start a new business, it was time to remove the paper from the windows and welcome customers into the store. That day is already 10 years behind the Dishmans, who continue to expand their community supermarket name and values.

“We had the windows tapered shut because people just kept coming,” Kerri said. “They were excited to see what was going on. It was fun taking the paper off and that first day, the store was just packed.”

Fresh Foods’ doors opened March 7, 2012, with a guiding principle of fresh, fast and friendly and a motto of treat people like people – something the Dishmans still go by today.

“We said, ‘If a door closes, a window would open.’ If there were ways to keep going, we would keep going by faith,” Kerri said. “It took a long time, but it was good because it really prepared us and I also think it prepared the Panhandle for us to come.”

The welcome they received from the community and the relationships they’ve fostered with colleagues and customers at Fresh Foods drives them to offer quality service as they’ve expanded their dream to include three locations.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve,” Kerri said. “But we’re so thankful we live in such a great community. We enjoy doing what we do.”

Since then, the grocery business has evolved as food trends and fads come and go with the shelves stocked best to meet the needs of Fresh Food’s diverse clientele.

“Whether it would be paleo or keto or gluten free or high protein, low carb those are things that none of us had really thought about ten years ago,” she said.

Fresh Foods also offers charcuterie board and a specialty cheese island for customers.

One element that hasn’t changed is the Dishman’s excitement to welcome customers to the store.

“It’s awesome to see new people still coming through the doors,” she said. “We just really appreciate that in the world of online shopping that people still want to see the community and people are excited to see their friends and neighbors or kids see their teacher from school.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic was declared and community gatherings and social distancing kept the community apart, Fresh Foods offered an online order and curbside pickup option to continue to serve the public.

Throughout the past decade, the Dishmans have been blessed to expand their business into other markets in Wyoming and Colorado.

The first opportunity arose when they heard about a store in Brush, Colorado, for sale.

“The owners were getting to the point where they wanted to step back, so when I called, things moved fast,” Ben told the Star-Herald in 2019. “We’ve had that supermarket open for about six months.”

A third Fresh Foods supermarket opened in Torrington after the Dishmans purchased Kelly’s Supermarket on Main Street. Last December they opened a fourth location in Fort Collins, Colorado, when they purchased Beavers Market.

“At every store, we want to cater to that community and so Fort Collins really loves the Beavers name, so we’ve been very slow at changing things,” Kerri said.

Employees are still allowed to wear their Beavers Market shirts and the Dishmans aren’t offended when customers call it Beavers Market because that was its name for 45 years. They recognize the connection people have with food and where they purchase it.

“What people eat and how they eat, there is an emotional connection to it, too,” Kerri said. “We know that this stop is before it goes to your home and your table. We really want it to be a homelike, comforting environment. That’s important to us at all of our locations.”

As the owners of four supermarkets across three states, the Dishmans’ schedules remain busy as they connect face-to-face with employees and customers on a routine basis.

“Our goal is each location we try to visit once a week or every seven to 10 days,” she said. “Sometimes life happens, so it doesn’t always happen.”

Regardless of circumstances, Kerri said technology has kept the managers connected and allows them to have weekly Zoom calls so everyone is setting goals and helping each other overcome hurdles.

The Dishmans have grown not only as owners, but also as people since beginning their careers in the grocery business.

“I have also learned if you want to go fast, go by yourself. If you want to go far, bring people with you,” Kerri said. “It takes a team effort.”

Ben’s family on his mother’s side was involved in the grocery business. They had talked about opening their own store but never got around to it. That’s when Ben picked up the dream.

His career started as a bagger at a North Platte supermarket when he was 16. Two years later, he won the Best Bagger award from the Nebraska Retail Grocers Association.

While in North Platte, Ben met his future wife, Kerri, at Maranatha Bible Camp at a pickup basketball game. A Farnam, Nebraska, native, Kerri had played basketball in college.

At the age of 30, Ben and his family moved to Ogallala, where he managed grocery stores for the Nash Finch Company. But the dream remained.

Kerri knew the challenges of growing up in a community without a grocery store. That attracted them to Gering to provide a service for the public.

The Dishmans realize they cannot be perfect, but they work to make progress. They seek to find the best deals and pass those onto their customers, who have supported their business and become friends outside of the grocery store.

“We really appreciate people who value shopping local,” Kerri said. “We are thankful that our community understands how important it is to have people shop local.”

The road was not easy as the Dishmans chased a dream. They overcame those challenges and continue to expand their services with a passion to serve others and with faith.

