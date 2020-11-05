Friends of Alzheimer's and Dementia visit long-term care facilities with care baskets

Every 69 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s. By the time you are done brushing your teeth in the morning, putting on your shoes, making your bed, another will fall victim to this disease that will eventually rob them of their ability to perform those day-to-day tasks. Alzheimer’s Disease is the sixth leading cause of death for those 65 and older and currently, there is no cure.

The Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia organization was established to enhance the quality of life for those living with a dementia, their families, friends and their communities by supporting education, service and research. As our nation and communities continue to feel the impact of COVID-19, the support we give is increasingly important.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, board members from the Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia organization visited five area long-term care facilities to provide a care basket full of activities for residents as well as a cake for residents and staff.

“The goal of this effort was simple – we wanted these residents and staff to know that they haven’t been forgotten. After months of having their doors locked to visitors, we wanted the opportunity to give them a celebration and a basket of new activities to do with residents who have more idle time than usual,” board president Jack Baker said.