Friends of Alzheimer's and Dementia visit long-term care facilities with care baskets

Every 69 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s. By the time you are done brushing your teeth in the morning, putting on your shoes, making your bed, another will fall victim to this disease that will eventually rob them of their ability to perform those day-to-day tasks. Alzheimer’s Disease is the sixth leading cause of death for those 65 and older and currently, there is no cure.
The Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia organization was established to enhance the quality of life for those living with a dementia, their families, friends and their communities by supporting education, service and research. As our nation and communities continue to feel the impact of COVID-19, the support we give is increasingly important.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, board members from the Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia organization visited five area long-term care facilities to provide a care basket full of activities for residents as well as a cake for residents and staff.
“The goal of this effort was simple – we wanted these residents and staff to know that they haven’t been forgotten. After months of having their doors locked to visitors, we wanted the opportunity to give them a celebration and a basket of new activities to do with residents who have more idle time than usual,” board president Jack Baker said.
The deliveries coincided with World Alzheimer’s month and provided a great opportunity to draw awareness to the disease and those impacted.
“There are several months during the year that recognize Alzheimer’s and Dementia and each of those is an opportunity for us to raise awareness,” he said.
A benefit held annually to assist Friends of Alzheimer’s and Dementia will be held on Nov. 6 at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
“My family and a group of individuals have come together the last three years to host a benefit for the Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia organization and we are once again offering support this year,” Baker said. The event will include a charity poker tournament, appetizers, drinks and table games for those not in the tournament. Sponsorship levels and tickets are available began Oct. 12. Player entries will be limited to 70. Those interested can contact Jack at jack@baker-eng.com or 308-632-3123. Additional information can also be found on the Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia’s Facebook page.
Other ways that Friends of Alzheimer’s & Dementia continues it’s mission to educate, support and cure is through providing funds to Western Community Health Resources Respite Program for those caregivers that may be in need of respite funds for help at home. Those interested can contact Sherri Blome, Respite Coordinator, at 308-432-8190. In addition, Friends of Alzheimer’s and Dementia has funds available for other needs of those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. A financial aid application can be requested by emailing friendsofalzheimersanddementia@gmail.com.
Baker said, “We also have started a new program this year where we have an inventory of books for caregivers and loved ones on Alzheimer’s and dementia that are free to those in need of additional resources. These books range from helping those with the disease get through day-to-day tasks, to dealing with the emotional toll the onset and progression takes on families.”
