FROM THE ZOO: Explorer Packs - independent program to engage guests

The Riverside Discovery Center education department has recently launched the Explorer Pack program with a goal of working with a wide variety of age groups, promoting learning independently, fun for the entire family and promoting inquiry based learning.

Explorer Packs are a paid program that has a new theme twice a month. The packs consist of an interactive workbook, hands-on activities that coincide with the theme, a craft, snack, drink and a small themed give-away.

The packs help immerse families in a specific exhibit or group of animals. The workbooks consist of some personal information of the animals, such as birth date, house name, interesting story about the animal, favorite enrichment activities, etc., as well as scavenger hunts using exhibit signage to answer animal specific questions and inquiry based activities pertaining to the themed animal.

The starter pack comes with a take-home themed drawstring bag and that week’s themed activities.

Cost is $17.99 for zoo members and $19.99 for non zoo members; the refill packs which consist of just the activities are $8 for zoo members and $12 for non members.