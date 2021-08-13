FROM THE ZOO: Gaining experience in the world of zookeeping

Zookeeping is a thankless, dirty and sometimes heart-wrenching job; however, hundreds of recently graduated college students flock to this career field every single year to chase a dream of conserving and protecting numerous animal species. One of the most difficult aspects of entering this field is gaining experience. Many entry level positions require you to have two years of unpaid internship experience at different facilities and even then, you might have been rejected for someone with even more experience. With over 50 applicants for a single part-time paid position, you could probably guess that the zookeeping profession is a highly competitive world to enter.

Within the past five years, Riverside Discovery Center has introduced a semesterly internship program that helps aspiring zookeepers gain experience in all aspects of zookeeping to push them to be even more competitive when entering the job field. Whether it’s picking up poop or scrubbing algae lined tiger pools, they experience all the “nit” and the “grit.”

All of the interns will assist and shadow our zookeeping staff as they move through each of our animal areas. Typically they will begin in Area 1, which consists of our petting zoo, our reptile collection, small carnivores and ambassador animals. This allows the intern to start getting the hang of our daily husbandry routine in a safe environment.