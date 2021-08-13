FROM THE ZOO: Gaining experience in the world of zookeeping

Zookeeping is a thankless, dirty and sometimes heart-wrenching job; however, hundreds of recently graduated college students flock to this career field every single year to chase a dream of conserving and protecting numerous animal species. One of the most difficult aspects of entering this field is gaining experience. Many entry level positions require you to have two years of unpaid internship experience at different facilities and even then, you might have been rejected for someone with even more experience. With over 50 applicants for a single part-time paid position, you could probably guess that the zookeeping profession is a highly competitive world to enter.
Within the past five years, Riverside Discovery Center has introduced a semesterly internship program that helps aspiring zookeepers gain experience in all aspects of zookeeping to push them to be even more competitive when entering the job field. Whether it’s picking up poop or scrubbing algae lined tiger pools, they experience all the “nit” and the “grit.”
All of the interns will assist and shadow our zookeeping staff as they move through each of our animal areas. Typically they will begin in Area 1, which consists of our petting zoo, our reptile collection, small carnivores and ambassador animals. This allows the intern to start getting the hang of our daily husbandry routine in a safe environment.
They next are moved through Area 2 which includes our brother grizzly bears and tigers, along with our bison and zebras. Lastly, interns are moved to Area 3, which we consider to be the most dangerous area to work in and consists of our Chimpanzee troupe and primate building.
By the time the intern is through each of the areas, they are given the extra opportunity to work in Area 4. This recent addition to the zoo is one of the coolest experiences for our interns as this animal area is specifically curated for them to work on their own as a zookeeper of that area.
Our intern route allows the interns to gain confidence and time management skills while working independently with our reptile collection, muntjac, swift fox and some of our rehabbed birds.
Interns are given a midterm and final evaluation on their performance during their internship, but most importantly they are given feedback on how they can improve moving forward in their careers. This evaluation process has only recently started with this previous summer’s intern group, but it has been highly beneficial to both our interns and staff members as it allows an open line of communication on their work and attitude.
As the zoo world inevitably grows more and more competitive, it is providing feedback and opportunities like these that allow Riverside Discovery Center the chance to push aspiring zookeepers towards achieving their dream jobs and career goals.
If you or someone you know is interested in this internship opportunity, please email a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to our intern coordinator, Sierra Spears, at sspears@riversidediscoverycenter.org.