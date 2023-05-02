The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Rural Prosperity Nebraska, the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau, and the Gering Visitors Bureau will offer free, front-line employee training during National Tourism Week 2023. “Roll Out Your Community’s Hospitality” will be offered on Tuesday, May 9, from 1:30 - 4 p.m. at Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.

The course combines traditional customer service with the needs of travelers and tourism in western Nebraska. It can be a refresher for people in customer service or a good starting point for those new to customer service. Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel and Jamie Bright, Rural Prosperity Nebraska Faculty from Scottsbluff and Sidney, will lead the training.

“A lot of the time, you’ll hear there’s nothing to do here, and it’s boring,” said Bright. “This gives a bad impression of our area. It’s so important to provide a good impression, good directions, and all of the activities they (visitors) can do in the community.”

Participants will improve customer service skills by anticipating needs, giving directions, recommending things to see and do, and knowing where to find tourism information. They will also increase their knowledge of local attractions, upcoming events, celebrations, and the “hidden treasures” in our area.

“Our communities have a lot to offer. Instead of saying it’s boring here, ask about their interests and guide them. Give tourists a better sense of what the community has to offer,” Bright said.

“Roll Out Your Community’s Hospitality” is free, but pre-registration is required. Email the business name and number of employees who will attend to Brenda.Leisy@scottsbluffcountyne.gov by Friday, May 5. Refreshments will be served, and there will be prize drawings.

Joining cities, counties, and visitors’ bureaus nationwide that champion travel and tourism as a revenue generator and looking ahead to the “Future of Travel,” the Gering Visitors Bureau (GVB) and the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau (SBAVB) will host a week of special events to commemorate National Travel and Tourism Week 2023 - May 7-13.