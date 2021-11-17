Fundraiser to sell bowls of soup to help the hungry

“Several other artists take classes from Rod here, and we decided this was an important thing we wanted to do,” McDonald said. “So we started making bowls. And we made lots of them.”

By Veterans Day, the group had made 65 bowls. Some are wide, others deep. Many, but not all, have decorative designs. A few of the bowls even have handles.

“I think we have a bowl for every person. If they want something, we’ve got it covered,” McDonald said.

Different styles pair well with different types of kitchen decor. The bowls will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, so Clause and McDonald recommended people arrive early.

Since this will be the first such fundraiser in the area, Clause said there was some concern as to whether they made enough bowls for everyone who wants to get one. McDonald said she’d like to see the Empty Bowl event become an annual occasion. The potters will be able to craft an optimal amount of bowls next time depending on this year’s turnout.