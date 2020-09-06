Gary Cooper takes the rudder of Gering Public Schools

For some, the position of an interim leader might seem to be an easy one.

The person — in this case, the top administrator of the county’s second-largest school district — gets to come in, make all the decisions, earn a few hundred thousand dollars and leave a year later before having to pick up the pieces from any bad calls.

But that’s not how Gering Public Schools’ interim Superintendent Gary Cooper sees it. After all, this is the fourth go around at the interim gig.

Cooper was hired as Gering interim superintendent in April, a month after directed health measures put an abrupt halt to in-person schooling in Nebraska classrooms.

During that time, the global pandemic thrust schools buildings, students, staff and administrators into not only into the frontlines of virus control but also into a cultural war where dress code policy changes like mask mandates are flashpoints. Suffice to say, if Cooper wanted a challenge, a challenge is what he’s got.

Cooper officially started at GPS on July 1, although he’d been consulting with administrators before that, trying to get a handle on the district he’d be responsible for over the coming year. Cooper’s contract stipulates a $190,000 salary over that time without health benefits, although the district is providing Cooper with health benefits.

When interviewing with the Star-Herald, Cooper said he wasn’t looking to reform Gering schools or make any big changes. He said he’s more interested in building on the district’s progress and ensuring that the new, more permanent superintendent has a strong foundation to begin their tenure. He metaphorically described this process as building a bridge.