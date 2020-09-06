Gary Cooper takes the rudder of Gering Public Schools

For some, the position of an interim leader might seem to be an easy one.
The person — in this case, the top administrator of the county’s second-largest school district — gets to come in, make all the decisions, earn a few hundred thousand dollars and leave a year later before having to pick up the pieces from any bad calls.
But that’s not how Gering Public Schools’ interim Superintendent Gary Cooper sees it. After all, this is the fourth go around at the interim gig.
Cooper was hired as Gering interim superintendent in April, a month after directed health measures put an abrupt halt to in-person schooling in Nebraska classrooms.
During that time, the global pandemic thrust schools buildings, students, staff and administrators into not only into the frontlines of virus control but also into a cultural war where dress code policy changes like mask mandates are flashpoints. Suffice to say, if Cooper wanted a challenge, a challenge is what he’s got.
Cooper officially started at GPS on July 1, although he’d been consulting with administrators before that, trying to get a handle on the district he’d be responsible for over the coming year. Cooper’s contract stipulates a $190,000 salary over that time without health benefits, although the district is providing Cooper with health benefits.
When interviewing with the Star-Herald, Cooper said he wasn’t looking to reform Gering schools or make any big changes. He said he’s more interested in building on the district’s progress and ensuring that the new, more permanent superintendent has a strong foundation to begin their tenure. He metaphorically described this process as building a bridge.
For Cooper, his role as interim exists in a sort of middle place between the future and the past. His job — as he puts it — is to build the bridge between the future leadership and the past leadership of Gering Public Schools.
“What you’re trying to do is keep that traffic flow,” Cooper said. “You are just kind of supporting what is taking place in the district at the time. You’re not trying to come in and make any big changes.”
In the past, Gering set four goals for itself to achieve as written in its strategic plan: Improve community partnerships and facilities by 2021, and increase pre-kindergarten enrollment and improve the grading and reporting system by 2024.
“Naturally, this year is different because COVID-19 has just dominated — and I mean dominated — the education scene,” Cooper said. “It created a lot of anxiety and uncertainty for everyone.”
As of the publication of this article, Gering had one case of COVID-19 among its staff and student population. Gering has, so far, been spared a barrage of anti-mask sentiment.
Gering Public Schools approached Cooper in March, about the time local governments shuttered densely populated public schools to slow the spread of COVID-19, just as the coronavirus was beginning its deadly rampage across the U.S.
“At the time, it wasn’t something that I think a lot of us were too concerned about the longevity of it. It’s just a phase, it’s gonna pass,” Cooper said. “As you know, it hasn’t passed.”
Cooper believes his experience as a three-time interim administrator played a role in getting him the job. Before Gering, Cooper served as interim superintendent for Sandhills Public Schools, Thedford Public Schools, West Point Public Schools and Waverly Public Schools. Cooper was the interim superintendent at all but Waverly.
You wouldn’t know it from his current title, but Cooper retired 15 years ago after working his way up through the Grand Island Public Schools system, from a teacher to Director of Operations.
At Grand Island, Cooper worked under Steve Joel, who was Grand Island’s superintendent at the time. Joel currently works in Lincoln, as the superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools.
Joel said he first met Cooper when Cooper was an assistant principal in Grand Island.
“He was somebody that had a tremendous report with kids and community,” Joel said. “The one thing about Gary (Cooper) that Gering is going to discover is that he is very approachable.”
Joel said that at some point while examining the administration team in Grand Island, he realized that Cooper was “somebody who could do more.” He said he considers Cooper to be a gamer — or somebody who responds to the toughest situations.
As an anecdote, Joel recalled his shared experience with Cooper on 9/11. He said Cooper, along with a few other administrators, were in the basement of a Grand Island Middle School.
“I remember (Cooper) got two phone calls — he ignored the first phone call — then he got the second one. He stepped out, looked over to me and goes ‘I think New York City’s just been bombed.’”
Joel said Cooper stayed “cool calm and collected” through all of it.
“That’s how (Cooper) approached just about everything we had in front of us,” Joel said.
Cooper’s tenure at Gering ends on June 30, but the seeds for his imminent dismissal began in September with the Nebraska School Board Association launching its search for Cooper’s permanent replacement.
