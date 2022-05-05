Geil Elementary delves into STEAM Day

Students at Geil Elementary planted seeds, designed newspaper shoes and constructed electrical contraptions during the annual STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Day on Friday, April 29.

Principal Angela Morris began the annual event as STEM Day back in 2019, but this year she decided to incorporate art as well to make STEAM.

“STEAM Day is a day where Geil staff, community members, GHS students and teachers, and Geil students get to explore all the components of science, tech, engineering, art and math throughout the day,” she said. “(These) activities teach our students how to think critically, solve problems and use their creativity. It is also an opportunity to share with them some very interesting careers that they may not be as familiar with.”

With it being their third year of celebrating STEAM Day, Morris said it’s something that everyone in the building gets excited for.

“Students and teachers look forward to the day every year,” she said. “Teachers start asking early January for the date and what activities may be on the list. Students start after spring break as they know it is getting close. They have a few favorites, and they always ask if we will be doing those again.”

Having planned over 20 activities for STEAM Day this year, Morris said it’s a community-wide effort to help the day go off without a hitch.

“I just want to give a big shout out and thank you to all the area people that are willing to donate their time and talent to make this day happen,” she said. “We are so blessed to be supported by them — this includes our amazing GHS students and staff. They make this day so special for our students.”

