Geil Elementary hosts jam-packed day of STEM activities

It might have been a cold, snowy day on Monday, but that didn’t stop Nicholle Lang’s fourth grade class from running through a firetruck hose’s foamed water outside Geil Elementary. In fact, it was Brendan Trautman's favorite part of the entire day.
“You can turn water into foam by adding nothing, just using air,” he said.
The Gering Fire Department’s hosing down of the fourth graders was only one part of a day packed full of different STEM hands-on learning activities for the entire Geil Elementary. Students did everything from making their own ice cream to using different tools that simulated birds’ beaks. Geil Elementary was celebrating STEM Day.
Principal Angela Morris said she got the idea for STEM Day as a kind of combination of an event she did at her previous school and an event she noticed another Panhandle high school doing.
“When I was at my previous school, instead of having a fun night, we had a STEM night … (and) there’s a school in the area that does this in their high school where they shut the day down, and they have a STEM day where they do all kinds of things, they bring in the community and they do lots of things,” she said. “So, it’s a piece of from my old school and this idea of an area school and I’m like, ‘Let’s just make this happen.’”
Morris said Geil started STEM Day two years ago, but last year’s was canceled due to COVID. She put together this year’s schedule with more intention of getting the community involved and into the school.
While the wintery weather hindered Riverside Zoo and Agate Fossil Beds from attending the event, other community partners who could make it included students from Gering High School who did a physics project with the students, WNCC nursing students who showed kids how to take out stitches, Nathan Rice with the UNL Extension Office who hosted a fingerprinting and clue hunting project, the fire and police departments who did activities showing how they use science in their jobs and even Ranger Eric Grunwald from Scotts Bluff National Monument who came in to talk anthropology and do an activity with the students.
“I just love that the kids get to experience lots of different things like whether it be the fire department, the police department, the nursing, making their own ice cream and thinking about cooking as science,” Morris said. “… (There’s) just so many different opportunities for thinking about science and math, because it’s not just I sit and I read about animals, or I sit and I read about magnets or whatever. It’s very hands on, and I love that.”
She couldn’t help but get excited at the growth she already saw in her students.
“I heard a bunch of third graders … say, ‘Oh my gosh, that was so cool. I didn’t know anthropology was cool.’ And I’m (thinking), first off, third graders are using the word anthropology,” she said. “It’s a fun day of learning that’s outside the box learning.”
Morris said she hopes that one day STEM Day could become a district-wide event. She said it’s important for students to see all the different opportunities out there, as well as teach the students something new.
Those goals seemed to have been attained. Fourth grader Avah Garrett said one thing she learned was about how coding works.
“You can make codes not only out of ones and zeroes,” she said. “You can make them out of words and letters.”
Trautman said he understood the importance of STEM Day as an opportunity to see what STEM fields all have to offer.
“STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” he said, “so kids want to see how you can get the fun out of those four themes.”