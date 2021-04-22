Geil Elementary hosts jam-packed day of STEM activities

It might have been a cold, snowy day on Monday, but that didn’t stop Nicholle Lang’s fourth grade class from running through a firetruck hose’s foamed water outside Geil Elementary. In fact, it was Brendan Trautman's favorite part of the entire day.

“You can turn water into foam by adding nothing, just using air,” he said.

The Gering Fire Department’s hosing down of the fourth graders was only one part of a day packed full of different STEM hands-on learning activities for the entire Geil Elementary. Students did everything from making their own ice cream to using different tools that simulated birds’ beaks. Geil Elementary was celebrating STEM Day.

Principal Angela Morris said she got the idea for STEM Day as a kind of combination of an event she did at her previous school and an event she noticed another Panhandle high school doing.

“When I was at my previous school, instead of having a fun night, we had a STEM night … (and) there’s a school in the area that does this in their high school where they shut the day down, and they have a STEM day where they do all kinds of things, they bring in the community and they do lots of things,” she said. “So, it’s a piece of from my old school and this idea of an area school and I’m like, ‘Let’s just make this happen.’”