Geil Elementary students travel the world for Rock Your School Day

Geil Elementary transformed into a whole new world Wednesday — well, not a new world, but the world.
Walking through the main door, students were immediately transported to Antarctica before walking a few steps down the hallway to be flown into South America, specifically Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. There they made masks to celebrate Carnival.
Further down the hall they flew to London, where they learned about double decker buses, jumpers and biscuits. A right turn and a few more steps, students landed in Australia. In other parts of the school, Japan, Mexico and Africa took over what were once lockers and desks.
The worldly transformation was all part of a special day called Rock Your School Day. Fourth grade teacher Lisa Gass brought the idea back to Geil a few years ago from a conference called Get Your Teach On.
“It’s a day where it’s just to encourage teachers to step outside of the normal box of worksheets and pencils and all of that to (do) kind of a more engaging way of learning,” she said. “...Our school took it and ran with it, and we love it.”
This is the third year Geil has done Rock Your School Day, and it has a different theme every year. This year was “Around the World.” Principal Angela Morris said the students look forward to this day every year.
“The kids are super excited about it,” she said. “We do sneak peeks throughout the week, and so they’re kind of guessing (what it would be).”
It took about two days to get all the decorations put up and in place, with the final night before being when the majority of the work was done.
“Last night (Tuesday night) if you were here after school, everybody was here,” Gass said. “It was a huge team effort of putting things up and you get your stuff done and then you run down the hall and you help somebody else get their stuff up.”
Both Gass and Morris said it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.
“It’s exhausting to get this put together, but … when the kids come in, it’s almost like a renewal,” Morris said.
Gass said, “I emailed Angela (Morris), and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I got it me for another year.’ And then I came last night and I’m like, ‘Oh, we got to do this’ … They’re (the students) so cute because they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re not going to learn anything. It’s just a fun day. It’s a day we come to school and have fun,’ and I’m like, ‘Mm-hmm, OK.’ But they do. They’re learning all the time in here, and the whole thing behind it is, it’s a great day to get our kids to want to come to school.”
It was clear that all the children were happy to be there, as students learned to write Japanese characters, played an African animal matching game and celebrated the Day of the Dead, all in one day.
What Morris likes about the day is that it gives teachers a chance to interact with other students outside their usual class.
“It’s also cool because then our teachers get to see every student in the building and get to build relationships with people,” she said. “I think that’s cool, because that was part of our goal is for social-emotional (growth). And when you have more connections with kids, not just the kids that are in your four walls all day long, then you can build those relationships.”
Gass said the day is a success thanks to not just a team effort among faculty, but among the entire building staff.
“The only reason why this day works is because every single person at this school pitches in. It’s huge; everybody pitches in,” she said. “I’ve got this school secretary that’s going to take my class around today … our custodians went out to the modular — we have 11 of these tables — took every single leg out of these tables carried them in for us. … We could not do this without — I mean, every single person in this building has contributed to this day and does every year.”