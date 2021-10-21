Geil Elementary students travel the world for Rock Your School Day

“The kids are super excited about it,” she said. “We do sneak peeks throughout the week, and so they’re kind of guessing (what it would be).”

It took about two days to get all the decorations put up and in place, with the final night before being when the majority of the work was done.

“Last night (Tuesday night) if you were here after school, everybody was here,” Gass said. “It was a huge team effort of putting things up and you get your stuff done and then you run down the hall and you help somebody else get their stuff up.”

Both Gass and Morris said it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.

“It’s exhausting to get this put together, but … when the kids come in, it’s almost like a renewal,” Morris said.

Gass said, “I emailed Angela (Morris), and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I got it me for another year.’ And then I came last night and I’m like, ‘Oh, we got to do this’ … They’re (the students) so cute because they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re not going to learn anything. It’s just a fun day. It’s a day we come to school and have fun,’ and I’m like, ‘Mm-hmm, OK.’ But they do. They’re learning all the time in here, and the whole thing behind it is, it’s a great day to get our kids to want to come to school.”