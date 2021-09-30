Geil fifth graders go back in time at Flowerfield

HARRISBURG — McKenzie Thompson’s fifth-grade class at Geil Elementary finally got to take a much-awaited trip back in time on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The boys and girls in her class dressed up in their finest 1880s attire while they got to live the life of a student in 1888.
Thompson said her students were excited to take the trip back in time.
“I think it’s a lot of fun for them just to see how different it was compared to what they’re used to today. Of course, these kids didn’t get to go last year, so they were excited to have the opportunity to come today and experience it,” she said.
The day started out with the schoolmarm teaching the children about how they were expected to behave and the punishment for misbehaving that teachers were able to mete out.
The schoolmarm also taught the kids about the life of a schoolteacher in 1888. Back then, she said most teachers were single women who would live with a different student’s family each month. The schoolmarm also relied on each family to meet her needs during the year including food and clothing, in addition to room and board. She highlighted this by asking each student if their ma or pa would do her a favor based on what they were wearing or had packed for lunch. For instance, a student had packed chicken for lunch, so she asked if the student’s ma or pa would be able to give her chicken.
After the morning lecture, students were given lessons on ornithology (spelling), math and reading from a McGuffey Reader in the classroom in the church. Meanwhile, in the smaller Flowerfield classroom, students practiced their penmanship using a quill and ink to write in cursive.
Thompson said her students were really struck by the differences in the everyday lives of students in 1888.
“A lot of them mentioned technology, and just the size of the area that we’re working in. The differences as far as no desks, no pens and pencils. We used the ink and quills (at Flowerfield). So they’re just noticing a lot of those types of differences,” she said.
Thompson said the penmanship lesson proved to be the most popular amongst her students.
“I think they really liked using the ink with quill and scroll. I think that was fun, because a lot of them mentioned never doing that before,” she said. “Hearing about how different it was and what it would have been like back in 1888 they’ve mentioned is pretty interesting to hear.”
Another area that really held their interest was lunch.
“We had a lot of questions about what to bring for lunch. I saw a lot of cornbread, pancakes and jerky. They were all pretty excited to share what they came up with and what they were able to bring. They actually did a really good job with it. So that was awesome,” she said.