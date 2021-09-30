Geil fifth graders go back in time at Flowerfield

HARRISBURG — McKenzie Thompson’s fifth-grade class at Geil Elementary finally got to take a much-awaited trip back in time on Thursday, Sept. 23.

The boys and girls in her class dressed up in their finest 1880s attire while they got to live the life of a student in 1888.

Thompson said her students were excited to take the trip back in time.

“I think it’s a lot of fun for them just to see how different it was compared to what they’re used to today. Of course, these kids didn’t get to go last year, so they were excited to have the opportunity to come today and experience it,” she said.

The day started out with the schoolmarm teaching the children about how they were expected to behave and the punishment for misbehaving that teachers were able to mete out.