Geil kindergartners celebrate Read Across America

It’s one of the most looked-forward-to weeks of the school year for many elementary students: Read Across America.

The Read Across America program began in 1998 when the National Education Association decided to host what would become the nation’s largest celebration of reading. It started as a single-day celebration on March 2, which is Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

However, Read Across America has since grown into a year-long initiative by NEA that does not affiliate itself with just one book or publisher.

“Students need books that provide both windows and mirrors if we are going to create more readers, writers, and people who feel included and recognized, and who understand that the world is far richer than just their experiences alone,” NEA states on its Read Across America FAQ web page. “NEA recognizes the need to work with a more diverse array of organizations and publishers to fulfill this need, and the Read Across America brand is now one that is independent of any one particular book, publisher, or character.”

Still, the majority of celebrations often take place on March 2 and include various Seuss-related activities.

Locally, elementary schools are taking the entire first week of March to celebrate reading. Many are hosting dress up days throughout the week and reading similarly themed books.

On Tuesday, March 1, Geil kindergartners celebrated Cat in the Hat day by wearing stripes and/or a silly hat. They also took time in the morning to read a book together as a class.

Kindergarten teacher Bethany Jolliffe read the interactive book, “Wacky Wednesday,” by Dr. Seuss (under the name Theo. LeSieg). As she turned each page, she asked her class to point out all the wacky things, like the missing walls on a house, the wrong-colored stoplight and a steering wheel in the backseat of a car.

Jolliffe said that celebrating Read Across America is not only fun for the students, but encourages them in their learning.

“For many of the students, this is the best week of the year,” she said. “They love seeing their teachers and peers dress up in silly ways and read silly stories. They also get so wrapped up in the fun of the week that they forget they are learning.”

Incorporating Dr. Seuss’ literature is another great part of the week-long celebration, Jolliffe said, because it helps foster students’ love for reading as well as creativity.

“Dr. Seuss’ literature is so silly and fun for the kids,” she said. “It is very important to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ legacy because it gives the kids the desire to try to write even if it is silly and imperfect just for the sake of sharing their ideas and creativity.”

Geil continued Reading Across America week with special literacy, math and science activities incorporating themes from Dr. Seuss’ stories on his actual birthday, Wednesday, March 2, as well as read plenty of his books. Jolliffe said that all these activities further excite students about reading, which is exactly what teachers want.

“Reading is the foundation of all learning. Especially in early elementary, much of our time is spent teaching students how to read so they can later read to learn,” she said. “Our goal for all of our students is to become great readers that not only can read well but enjoy reading.”

