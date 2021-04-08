Geil kindergartners get hands-on learning with live animals

Before meeting the pigs, the kindergarten classes hatched chicks through a 21-day partner program with 4-H and youth extension associate Jana Schwartz.

Schwartz provided the classes with the proper equipment and a few lessons throughout the process. They began with 22 eggs, and 15 of them hatched. Jolliffe said the chick project provided multiple lessons for the students.

“When we candled the eggs, we could all see the chicks moving inside the eggs, and it was so neat to see the kids begin to understand what was happening inside the eggs,” she said. “My favorite part was when the kids saw their first chick hatch, because they applauded for the chick and encouraged it to keep working to come out of the shell. They were encouraging the chicks very much like we want them to encourage each other when they need it.”

Bohnsack said both she and Jolliffe were intentional about providing as many hands-on experiences as possible for their students this year. She is grateful for all the opportunities they’ve had.

“We have been very fortunate to be able to provide in person learning this year, and so at the beginning of the year, Bethany and I decided we wanted to provide as many experiences as possible to these kids for as long as possible, in case we ended up going back to remote learning,” Bohnsack said. “My favorite part of these projects is watching the kids as they learn and being able to see the light bulb go off in their young minds. When you ask most of them what their favorite part of school is, they say science. We want them to always have that love.”

