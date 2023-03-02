Geil Elementary School is receiving visits from several special guests this week, all in an effort to encourage students and help develop a love of reading.

The visits are taking place in observance of Read Across America Week, which will formally begin on March 2, the birthday of beloved author Dr. Seuss, and run until March 6. In fact, the entire month of March will feature an increased focus on reading in schools across the nation.

Geil’s celebration involves bringing in surprise guests to read with students, which second grade teacher Amy Plummer said is a wonderful way to get kids excited about books.

“We have invited different guests in to come and read to the kids and foster that love of reading,” said Plummer. “The more language you can expose kids to, the better. We encourage our kids to read all the time, and when they find a book or a genre or an author that they love, it just lights a fire in them and they want to read; they start craving it.”

Many of the guest readers have brought along books that have something to do with their jobs. For instance, students were visited by Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers, who read “Curious George and the Firefighters.”

“And our janitor, Mr. Mike, read to the kids yesterday. Mr. Mike also farms, so he got to read the book ‘Grandpa’s Tractor,’” said Plummer. “It’s been fun to see different people from different professions bring in books pertaining to those professions.”

Plummer was also excited to share one of her own favorite books with her students, “Verdi” by Janell Cannon, which helps to show students that grown ups truly enjoy reading as much as kids do. Overall, she said that the guest readers have already had a positive impact on the students’ enthusiasm for the subject.

“It’s been great because they ask me first thing in the morning, ‘Who’s coming? Who’s our special speaker today?’” Plummer said. “It’s a nice little motivator for the kids, too.”

The second graders were surprised on Tuesday afternoon when a second set of unannounced guests arrived in their classroom. Gering Public Schools Superintendent Nicole Regan and School Board President Brian Copsey dropped in to share snacks and read Dr. Seuss’s famous “Green Eggs and Ham.”

“Literacy is really important in Gering Public Schools, and we support it in any way we can. So, when we’re invited to be a part of Read Across America, we want to take every opportunity and show that we’re engaged with our students in their learning, and it can be fun, too,” said Regan.

Regan and Copsey both enjoyed their time with the second graders at Geil and were thankful for the opportunity to spend time with Gering’s young readers directly.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Copsey. “It’s always about the kids, and just being able to be in the classroom and see their reactions. So much of what we do is behind the scenes, and being able to interact with them and seeing their joy and helping them out is what keeps the encouragement going for us and keeps us motivated.”

Read Across America Week will continue at Geil with special dress up days and even more guest readers, all with the goal of turning students of all ages into lifelong readers.