Generations of flying inspire Old West Balloon Fest pilot

One could say flying hot air balloons is in Justin Elkins’ blood.

Elkins, of Sheridan, Wyoming, is the third generation in his family to pilot a hot air balloon. He picked up the love for flying from his father. His grandfather also flew balloons.

His first flight in a balloon at the age of 7 helped fuel that passion.

“We spent the summers with my dad, and we traveled all over the country — mostly the East Coast where he sold rides, basically a barnstormer in the ‘80s. We would just barnstorm, going town to town, selling hot air balloon rides and making enough money to get to the next town,” he said. “We slept in the back of the truck and just drove for days and days. It was pretty neat.”

During the summers, they would go to 20 to 25 events — maybe more, depending on the schedules.

His dad also accomplished a rare feat in flying in all 50 states, Elkins said.

“We just did Alaska just a few years back,” he said, telling how his dad was one of only two balloonists to ever fly in Hawaii when the University of Wyoming was playing in the Hawaii Bowl.

Now, Elkins’ daughter Sami has become the fourth generation in the family to take up piloting hot air balloons. She remembers taking her first flight at the age of 3.

“She couldn’t see over the top of the basket,” Justin Elkins said.

“I just kind of grew up doing it,” Sami said. “We used to go to like 10 different balloon rallies a year and it was just a lot of fun.”

She took her first flight as a pilot at 12 years old and her first solo flight at 14, she said. Now 20, Sami said she wasn’t nervous at all during her first solo flight.

“We were in Nevada, where my grandpa lives,” she said. “There’s nothing around, he lives so far away from anyone, so there’s nothing to really worry about. There’s no power lines, so it’s really a good place to train.”

So far, Sami Elkins has 25 hours of flight as she prepares to earn her FAA license. To earn her license, she has to take a written test, a flight test and an oral exam.

“I just need to get more hours and train more just to get the questions down for the written exam, because I don’t like tests,” she said.

Justin Elkins said piloting balloons has taken him and Sami to a lot of different places.

“We did some ballooning in Australia a few years back. (Ballooning) takes you all over the world,” he said. “We borrowed a balloon from a friend. The ballooning community is tight. Everybody is pretty tight. We’re like a family.”

This past week, Justin Elkins took part in the Old West Balloon Fest, where Sami was part of his crew along with local volunteers.

“We meet great people. I showed up with no crew and now, I have 12 (crew members),” he said, joking with the people he had met just a day or so before like they were familiar friends. The Old West Balloon Fest wound down the week of festivities with a Night Glow at Five Rocks on Saturday night.

The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship also finished its week of competition Saturday. Rhett Heartsill finished in first place with 14,127 points, Joe Heartsill had 14,117 for second, and Johnny Petrehn was third with 14,077.

Rounding out the top 10 is Chase Donner in fourth, Lucas Heartsill is fifth, Branden Bloom sits in sixth place. In seventh place is Joe Zvada, Cameron Wall is in eight, Jonathan Wright is ninth and 10th is Zerek Welz.