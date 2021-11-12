Gering 4-H'er Carter Shimic wins livestock exposition

Gering’s Carter Shimic, 15, won Grand Champion Junior Fed Market Steer at the 2021 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE). Shimic’s furry steer is affectionately named Fred.
“He is big and red so we called him Big Fred or Fred is Red and it just stuck with him,” Shimic said.
The NILE stock show and rodeo held every fall in Billings, Montana, has been evolving and expanding since 1968. Originally operating as a livestock show, horse show and rodeo, the NILE has become one of the largest agricultural events in the Northwest while maintaining its prestigious reputation. Recently, large efforts have been directed towards youth programs like the Jr. Fed Show and Sale.
This was the first trip to the NILE for the Shimic family.
“It wasn’t just us at the NILE, we had friends showing that we knew from other shows,” Shimic said.
Shimic's twin sister, Katelyn, 15, was also showing her black steer, Ace, in the Jr. Fed Show.
“It was a lot of fun, we met a lot of people and made new friends from California,” Katelyn Shimic said.
Once the Shimics purchased the steers, they began a daily regiment to prepare them for prospect, 4-H and FFA shows at both the county and state level.
“Steers are a lot of work but it is nice to watch your hard work pay off at the show,” Katelyn Shimic said.
Leading up to a show, the steers’ diet and hair is carefully maintained. Everyday Carter and Katelyn, with the help of their younger sister Camille, 11, began the day with washing and blowing hair, often with the steers housed in a 44 degree cooler barn to promote hair growth.
When it comes to packing for shows, the list is long and specific.
“Everything that you would need for the steers care at home you just throw in the trailer,” Shimic said.
Fitting supplies such as sheens and adhesive, as well as show halters and show sticks are packed in addition to feed and bedding.
“You also need medicine in case they get sick,” Camille Shimic said.
The Shimic family loaded and left for Billings two days prior to the show to set-up, check-in and weigh-in Fred and Ace.
The Oct. 16 show began early with feeding and washing before the steers could be "fit" for the Jr. Fed Show. Fitting involves clipping, combing, sheens and adhesives done specifically to have the steers hair reflecting the best and most desirable shape for a market steer. Behind the scenes at a show, the Shimic family has developed a show family of friends that work together supporting and helping each other.
“We also have friends that come to help out with the fitting and clipping,” Katelyn Shimic said.
Show day ends when the Shimics "break-them-down,” meaning the steers are washed clean of all show sheen and adhesive.
Katelyn Shimic said “Showing is hard work, a lot of fun and we couldn’t do it without all the help.”
Carter Shimic plans to show Fred at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, and hopes to return to the NILE in 2022 with a new steer.
“It’s fun all the time,” Carter Shimic said. “Thanks to everyone for helping us get Fred to the show and thanks to Brad (Linton of Linton Livestock) for locating him.”
Both Carter and Katelyn are members of the Gering High School’s FFA chapter, which was formed just a few years ago. They said being a part of the program has helped them build their skills, especially for competitions like these.