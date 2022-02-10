Gering 6th graders share their poems during Slam Poetry Night

Fifty-three Gering sixth graders lined up in the junior high auditorium on Monday, Feb. 7, to perform their very own poems in a slam poetry event.

Led by English teachers Shaylah Stephens and Rebecca Montoya, and emceed by Stephens, the idea for the event began as just an opportunity for students to spend one class sharing a poem they wrote during their poetry section of coursework. It soon blossomed into a full-force event for parents and community members to attend.

“We were talking as we were planning this, and she (Montoya) said, ‘Why don’t we have the kids present these in class, as well as maybe even do a night where they can share it in front of their parents and show all of their hard work?’” Stephens said. “And, it just kind of butterflied from there and got bigger, and we decided to run with it.”

Stephens said that at first, she had only about 15 students sign up to participate, but after sending out a reminder to parents about the speaking opportunity — which also happened to be for extra credit — she ended up with 53 kids signed up to perform.