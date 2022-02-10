Gering 6th graders share their poems during Slam Poetry Night

Fifty-three Gering sixth graders lined up in the junior high auditorium on Monday, Feb. 7, to perform their very own poems in a slam poetry event.
Led by English teachers Shaylah Stephens and Rebecca Montoya, and emceed by Stephens, the idea for the event began as just an opportunity for students to spend one class sharing a poem they wrote during their poetry section of coursework. It soon blossomed into a full-force event for parents and community members to attend.
“We were talking as we were planning this, and she (Montoya) said, ‘Why don’t we have the kids present these in class, as well as maybe even do a night where they can share it in front of their parents and show all of their hard work?’” Stephens said. “And, it just kind of butterflied from there and got bigger, and we decided to run with it.”
Stephens said that at first, she had only about 15 students sign up to participate, but after sending out a reminder to parents about the speaking opportunity — which also happened to be for extra credit — she ended up with 53 kids signed up to perform.
The students were able to choose one of six different types of poetry that they wrote: Haiku, Limerick, Cinquain, I am, Quatrain and Concrete. Stephens said the group of students was very creative in their writings.
“We just double checked them to make sure that they were OK; they met the criteria of what they needed,” Stephens said. “It’s all their creativity, all of their ideas, everything. … I have been this whole year blown away with their writing and just their ideas that they have.”
Poems ranged from silly to serious, from lighthearted to introspective. Zac Chrisman used his Cinquain poem to express his feelings about his sister.
“Sister, she is rude, annoying, loving, sharing. She makes me mad all the time, and she’s family,” he read.
KatieBeth Soule used her I am poem to share about herself and what she thinks about.
“I dream of touching the stars,” she said, following her declaration of love for her dog.
Natalie Long used her Concrete poem to draw a mythical creature, writing her poem in the shape of its wings.
“If you wish to travel to your dreams/ you must fall asleep./ But keep track of time/ or you will find/ your greatest fears,” she read.
Stephens said that she had quite the group of poets in this class, and she was proud of all their hard work, especially since many were nervous going into the performance.
“They were so nervous the last couple of days that we presented in class as a group, and I thought tonight they absolutely rocked it,” she said. “They blew my socks off with just how well they performed.
“…(I want to add) just how proud I am of these guys. They worked so hard the last couple of weeks and just to get up here and really shine and show the hard work that they went through and just how much I’ve been bragging them up and just telling them how amazing they are, because they really are an amazing group of kids.”