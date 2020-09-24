Gering, Alliance schools see outbreaks of COVID-19 affect activities

Administrators called off the game after a student tested positive and several football players had close contact with that student, Unzicker said.

He said the district doesn’t need to change any of its policies regarding COVID-19. Over the summer, the district opted to recommend mask-wearing if social distancing couldn’t be maintained. Other Panhandle districts made masks a requirement.

“I think the plan right now is to play Friday, but they have a week to practice and put some new kids in positions,” Unzicker said.

Alliance is scheduled to play in Gering on Friday.

As of Sept. 22, the Alliance High School has 67 staff or students under isolation, according to the district’s dashboard. The district’s had five cases across its buildings and a total of 94 quarantines since school started.

“I know a bunch of those are coming off (of isolation) next week,” Unzicker said.

In a news conference on Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said that students wearing masks in a classroom that had a sick student had to self-monitor for symptoms — but the class did not have to quarantine. However, that only applies if the sick student had been wearing a mask. The sick student does have to isolate.