Gering approves seal coating bid, economic development agreement

The Gering City Council approved a bid for a seal coating project on a dozen different streets during its regular meeting on Monday.

The city received just one bid, from Topkote Inc., for $381,546.30. It was opened on June 28. City Engineer Annie Folck had estimated the project would cost $427,037.50.

“We had a budget of $500,000 for the project. We know engineering is going to be roughly $30,000, so it’s our intention to use that new price and do as much as we can. We’d like to do somewhere in that $470,000 range, give or take a little bit depending on engineering, for a total of $500,000 for the project,” City Administrator Pat Heath said.

The city had worked with Topkote before, Heath said. The company gave the city the option of increasing the square footage of the seal coat if need be.

Heath said Gering is working in conjunction with other area communities, but not Scottsbluff, which he said had done the whole city’s coating a few years ago.

The council unanimously approved Topkote’s bid. The company had provided a starting date of Sept. 1 for the project.

It was far from the only unanimous decision the councilmembers made. They decided to approve a recommendation by the Economic Development Application Review Committee as well.

On May 11, the committee had recommended granting an economic development assistance agreement and deed of trust to Crossroads Cooperative Association. The amount would include $50,000 for job creation and retention and $450,000 for public works improvement contingent to the completion of a rail spur/line by July 1, 2024.

The council then unanimously approved an agreement for mosquito control with the City of Terrytown. For one year, starting July 14, Terrytown will pay Gering for mosquito control services.

The final item of business was a public hearing. The city had opened one in spring 2020 to hear comments on discontinuing Gering’s Community Development Block Grant Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund Reuse Program (CDBG ED RLF).

The Department of Economic Development (DED) had indicated to the city they did not have information at that time to hold public hearings. The council passed a resolution to discontinue the fund in June 2020, with the final payment from the last applicant received in June 2022.

The DED requested the city hold another public hearing on the matter.

“This is just a follow-up to those and it just buttons it out,” City Attorney Jim Ellison told the council. “…I think the city had previously decided this revolving loan fund has a lot of things tied to it that makes it very difficult to deal with.”

He said Gering followed all DED recommendations at the time; Scottsbluff, he said, discontinued the program years ago.

No comment was received during the hearing.