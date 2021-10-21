Gering bands march in Old West Weekend competition

The 39th annual Old West Weekend went off without a hitch, bringing in nine different bands to march down Broadway and three bands to perform field shows at Bearcat Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Despite the cold and rainy practice weather bands dealt with all week, Saturday morning was nothing but sunshine and cool temperatures, making it a great day for marching.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day,” Gering Junior High band director Natalie Prokop said.

The junior high band played “Dixie” and “That’s Entertainment” as they marched down the street. Prokop said she was proud of her 57-member band.

“Junior high band kiddos rocked it,” she said. “For combining two groups just this week — we haven’t been practicing together — they did pretty awesome for just putting it together this week, so I was impressed and I was proud.”

Gering High School band director Emily Hauck, who is in her first year at Gering, said she was proud of her students as well.

“I thought my band was really strong,” she said. “They really did ‘Thriller’ nicely, and yeah, they stayed in step, stayed in line. The hard work paid off from the summer.”