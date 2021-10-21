Gering bands march in Old West Weekend competition

The 39th annual Old West Weekend went off without a hitch, bringing in nine different bands to march down Broadway and three bands to perform field shows at Bearcat Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Despite the cold and rainy practice weather bands dealt with all week, Saturday morning was nothing but sunshine and cool temperatures, making it a great day for marching.
“We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day,” Gering Junior High band director Natalie Prokop said.
The junior high band played “Dixie” and “That’s Entertainment” as they marched down the street. Prokop said she was proud of her 57-member band.
“Junior high band kiddos rocked it,” she said. “For combining two groups just this week — we haven’t been practicing together — they did pretty awesome for just putting it together this week, so I was impressed and I was proud.”
Gering High School band director Emily Hauck, who is in her first year at Gering, said she was proud of her students as well.
“I thought my band was really strong,” she said. “They really did ‘Thriller’ nicely, and yeah, they stayed in step, stayed in line. The hard work paid off from the summer.”
The 48-member high school band played “Thriller” and the Bulldogs’ fight song for their marching competition. A few students felt that while maybe they didn’t do as well as other bands, they had one of their best performances.
“I think we did better than in the past, but I think a couple the other teams did better than us,” junior flutist Nayeli Barraza said. “…I think we did pretty good.”
When it came time for the field show, Gering High School switched out the school song with “Black and White” for a Michael Jackson-themed field show. Prokop, who also directs the high school color guard, said before their field show competition that she was excited to see the show come together.
“We choreographed some little fun stuff into it with their hats so they have more like a Michael Jackson-themed show,” she said. “And, I’m making them do the moonwalk and use the hat like the Michael Jackson thing, so we’ll see how it goes today.”
Barraza said that despite being a little stressed going into the field show, doing band is worth it.
“It’s just enjoyable,” she said.
Sophomore trumpet player Mya Rupp added, “It’s a good environment.”
Bands from Scottsbluff, Alliance, Minatare, Bayard and Mitchell joined in the day’s festivities, with Alliance and Scottsbluff High Schools joining Gering for the field show competition.
Gering High School’s street marching, as well as its field show, received an excellent rating. The junior high band received a superior rating on its street marching.