Gering Blue mock trial team heads to state

After a roughly two-and-a-half-hour battle of memory, legal knowledge and quick thinking, the Gering Blue mock trial team managed to sway the jury of two performance judges to acquit imaginary Jules Chapelle, who was being prosecuted for manslaughter by Sidney High School’s mock trial team at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse on Monday.
The winning Gering Blue will now move on to state competition, which will take place virtually toward the beginning of January.
“I was on edge. I felt that we could have gone either way, but thankfully, we came out on top,” Ryan Skinner, a witness for Gering’s prosecution, said.
Although Skinner was the timekeeper for the round against Sidney, as Gering played the defense, he said watching the match was intense, as many other students and spectators sitting in on the trial said.
“They (Sidney) were still really good and very organized. I feel I felt like it could have gone any other way,” Gering student attorney Guri Hayer said.
Gering coach Andy Stobel said, “Honestly, I thought that that round, as the judge said, was one of the best I had seen in recent years, and I told the Sidney coach it was like watching a round at state that both teams just were so even and whatever it came down to had to have been really picky stuff because the Sidney coach and I agreed that that was a very tight, very polished round.”
The presiding judge, as well as the performance judges who acted as jury, agreed that the competition was a close one.
“I don’t remember learning so much as I did today,” presiding judge Hon. Steve Olsen said. “Both teams were heavyweight fighters and did an excellent job.”
Attorney Bob Pahlke, who acted as one of two performance judges, said, “It was a pleasure to watch so many people work hard together. You should be proud of yourselves. I’m sad both teams can’t go on.”
Of course, each of the three judges — the other performance judge being attorney Audrey Long — had plenty of feedback to give to both teams.
“Seventy-five percent of my cases are criminal defense, so I’m going to be a bit more picky,” Long said. She provided the teams with suggestions on things from publishing evidence to the jury to reminding the defense not to burden themselves too much by trying to prove anything. “Don’t flip the burden onto yourselves. … You have nothing to prove; the prosecution is who has to prove something.”
Pahlke said he appreciated both teams’ use of hand gestures and eye contact, especially for the witnesses. Long said the witnesses played a huge role for both teams.
“Attorneys, thank your witnesses,” she said. “They were spot on.”
While Stobel said he was proud of his students for doing so well with those physical aspects of the trial, he said it will be hard to impress judges at the state level with that, as the competition will once again be virtual this year.
“The biggest thing is going to be adjusting for a different environment because state is on Zoom,” he said. “…We had to do it last year, so we have a little experience, but that’s gonna be the biggest adjustment is now shifting gears and cross-examining Chromebook screens. They talked about eye contact a lot in the comments. Well, our eye contact now is with the Chromebook screen.”
Still, Stobel is proud of both of his teams and their competitive spirits in the competition.
“They’ve got to work all season, and then have both teams advance through the bracket was really cool to see all that hard work pay off,” he said, “and to see just how independent they can become once the moment arrives and once they have to think on their feet and know that we can’t throw a timeout like we can in practice. … As soon as the trial starts, they are on their own, and to see how they can maneuver and adjust and react I think is really cool.”
The district tournament began at 11:30 a.m. with Gering Gold beating out Chadron to play Sidney in the semi-final, in which Sidney won to advance to the final. Gering Blue beat Scottsbluff to compete against Sidney and eventually win the whole tournament.
Now as district champs, Gering Blue will continue their hard work in preparing for state.
Hayer said, “I was definitely very excited because we’ve been working, I think, since mid-October, start of October; it’s been at least two or three months. And so we’re really happy that our work paid off, but then now we have to work even harder for state.”