Gering Board of Education to fill vacant spot

The board also approved an increase to the substitute teacher rate of pay, which will take effect on Oct. 1. Superintendent Nicole Regan said the increase would hopefully retain current substitute teachers as well as grow the existing pool.

“As every district — I feel I can speak on behalf of Nebraska — we are experiencing a shortage, a workforce shortage, of our substitute teachers,” she said. “We have noticed that dip in our pool of substitute teachers … So, as a motivation to maybe increase our pool of substitute teachers, we thought that this would be a good opportunity to look at our daily rates, look at a comparability study of other districts around the surrounding area in western Nebraska of what their sub rates are and see what adjustments we can make.”

The daily rate increased $5 for local substitutes and $15 for certified substitutes.

Local substitutes — individuals without a teaching degree but enough credits for a substitute license — will now make $115 per day for the first 30 days teaching in the district, $125 for days 31-60 and $135 for days 61 and over.

Certified substitutes — individuals with a teaching degree — will now make $125 per day for the first 30 days teaching in the district, $135 for days 31-60 and $150 for days 61 and over.