Gering Board of Education to fill vacant spot

Gering Public Schools Board of Education finalized its process to fill a vacancy on its board.
The vacancy is left by Brent Holliday, who submitted his resignation on Sept. 13. The board officially accepted his resignation during Tuesday’s meeting.
After discussing dates for the application period, the interviews and selection of the new board member, the board finalized its timeline. If all goes well, that should mean the board will swear in its newest member at its Nov. 15 regular board meeting.
Applications for the vacant seat, which must be filled within 45 days, will open on Oct. 5 and close Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. All candidates must be a registered voter and live in the Gering School District. The application will be available at GPS central office in downtown Gering, and must be handed in to the superintendent.
Once the application period closes, the board will host interviews for each applicant during its special meeting on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. The board will make its selection that night, and the new member will be sworn in at the next board meeting.
Holliday’s seat still has the majority of its term to complete, so the individual that takes his place will be on the board for another three years.
In other business, the school board approved the contract for Stacy Rodriguez as the director of business and finance. Rodriguez will begin work with GPS on Oct. 11.
The board also approved an increase to the substitute teacher rate of pay, which will take effect on Oct. 1. Superintendent Nicole Regan said the increase would hopefully retain current substitute teachers as well as grow the existing pool.
“As every district — I feel I can speak on behalf of Nebraska — we are experiencing a shortage, a workforce shortage, of our substitute teachers,” she said. “We have noticed that dip in our pool of substitute teachers … So, as a motivation to maybe increase our pool of substitute teachers, we thought that this would be a good opportunity to look at our daily rates, look at a comparability study of other districts around the surrounding area in western Nebraska of what their sub rates are and see what adjustments we can make.”
The daily rate increased $5 for local substitutes and $15 for certified substitutes.
Local substitutes — individuals without a teaching degree but enough credits for a substitute license — will now make $115 per day for the first 30 days teaching in the district, $125 for days 31-60 and $135 for days 61 and over.
Certified substitutes — individuals with a teaching degree — will now make $125 per day for the first 30 days teaching in the district, $135 for days 31-60 and $150 for days 61 and over.
Human Resources Coordinator Shawna Payne said at the meeting that, over the last five years, the number of substitutes in GPS’s pool has decreased from 90 to 47, which could be due to a variety of reasons, from cleaning out inactive substitute profiles, the pandemic or even a labor shortage in the community.
“It’s a variety of reasons; it’s not just a one-size-fits-all or a solution for anything, but we definitely think that we need to recognize their service,” she said. “…We have not had a rate increase for our substitutes in a number of years. … (We’re) just trying to retain our pool of 47 (and) not see that number drop any further.”
The board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers.