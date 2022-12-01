Gering business donates to Festival of Hope

eCarrierCheck, a member of The Holliday Family of Companies, presented a check to Festival of Hope after the company's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign during October.

“This is our second year helping people win the fight against breast cancer," Jared Ross, vice president of business development for eCarrierCheck, said in a press release. "It was important to us to raise funds for local families who are fighting cancer."

Phillip Holliday, president of Holliday Family of Companies, said, "One of our guiding missions for all businesses under The Holliday Family of Companies is to give back to people in our community. With that, we have taken a percentage of eCarrierCheck.com’s October subscriptions and donated it to Festival of Hope. In the U.S. an estimated 42,000 women lose their life to breast cancer each year; we must fight back."

Located in Gering, eCarrierCheck is a freight software and technology company that offers online tools for the American trucking industry. These tools allow freight professionals to meet the demands of businesses shipping products across the country.