Gering City Band returns for 2021 summer season

The Gering City Band has been in town for over 100 years, according to director Randy Raines. After a year off due to COVID, it will be returning to Legion Park this summer.

Raines, who will be directing his 25th season with the Gering City Band, said having a city band was a popular concept in the late 1800s-early 1900s, but it’s stuck around in Gering and continues to have quite the following.

“It’s the quintessential concert in the park type of thing,” he said. “It’s a loyal following. I’ve got people that drive all the way from Alliance who come over just to rehearse and play with us.”

Raines said he usually picks out the music they’ll play for their series of concerts once the band gets together and he gets an idea of instrumentation and ability levels.

Usually, Raines tries to pick music he hasn’t done in recent years and has kept them earmarked in his files. Unfortunately, he lost all his files, which were stored in the Gering Public Schools computer system, this year. That plus coming off COVID, he said, will mean this year is a complete start from scratch.