The Gering City Band will begin rehearsals Tuesday, May 30. Rehearsals will be on Tuesdays at 7 -8:30 p.m. in the Gering High School band room. Concerts will be performed every Thursday beginning at Gering Legion Park on June 8 with other concerts also performed at the park throughout the summer.

Formed in 1889 as the Gering Cornet Band, the Gering City Band is one of the oldest continual performing summer concert bands in the state of Nebraska. Under the direction of Randy Raines for the past 27 years, the band has grown to over 60 members with players ranging from age 13 to 80. High school players going to be in grades 9-12 this coming school year and college players are also invited to join by recommendation from their school director.