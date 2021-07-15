 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering City Band to perform final Concert in the Park
0 comments

Gering City Band to perform final Concert in the Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GERING — The Gering City Band, under the direction of Randy Raines, will perform its final “Concert in the Park” this Thursday, July 15, at Gering Legion Park.

The concert will include music performed at previous concerts, and new pieces the band has been working on this summer, including marches by John Philip Sousa, John Williams and Henry Fillmore. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Attendance has been phenomenal this summer with audiences numbering in the hundreds.

The concert is open to the public, and there is no admission charge.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News