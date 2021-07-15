Gering City Band to perform final Concert in the Park

GERING — The Gering City Band, under the direction of Randy Raines, will perform its final “Concert in the Park” this Thursday, July 15, at Gering Legion Park.

The concert will include music performed at previous concerts, and new pieces the band has been working on this summer, including marches by John Philip Sousa, John Williams and Henry Fillmore. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Attendance has been phenomenal this summer with audiences numbering in the hundreds.

The concert is open to the public, and there is no admission charge.