Gering City Band to perform Oregon Trail Days concert
The Gering City Band, under the direction of Randy Raines, will perform its annual Oregon Trail Days Concert this Friday, July 9, at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

The concert will include classical works for concert band, music from movies and television, and will feature marches by composers such as John Philip Sousa, John Williams and Henry Fillmore. The concert will begin at 8 p.m.

This year’s city band is off to a great start with over 50 musicians participating, including past members, area band directors, high school and college players. There are even participating members traveling from as far away as Kimball and Alliance.

The concert is open to the public, and there is no admission charge.

