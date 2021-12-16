Gering City Council accepts HR director resignation

With planning only one regular meeting for the month of December — which was voted on Monday night — the Dec. 13 Gering City Council agenda was much longer than those of the past.
The evening began with immediate recognition of Human Resources director Tammy Cooley’s resignation. Cooley’s last day will be Dec. 26, but with vacation time, her last work day will be Dec. 21. City Administrator Pat Heath acknowledged Cooley’s work and thanked her for her time with the city.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to publicly thank Tammy for six years of service to city and our city employees, our staff,” he said. “Tammy’s done a great job for the city. She’s also taken on additional tasks when needed, and (I’d) just like to thank her for all her hard work and her dedication to the city.”
Heath said the city plans to begin advertising this week with the hope of closing the application by Jan. 15 with a solid pool of applicants. Ideally, he said, they’d have someone in the position by mid-February.
After Cooley’s recognition, the council discussed and approved a couple of bids for equipment for the sanitation department, including an emergency purchase of a used dozer for the landfill, and held a couple public hearings. One hearing, which ended with a unanimous approval, was for the issuance of a liquor license for Mi Sinaloa Restaurant, which housed itself in the former Oregon Trail Roadhouse.
The other public hearing was to consider a planned development of land at Heritage Estates, at which 33 new villas, marked as independent living, are proposed to be built. City Engineer Annie Folck said that the development wouldn’t be much different from what Heritage Estates already has in the area, and the city wouldn’t be responsible for things like snow removal or maintaining streetlights. Following the hearing, the development was approved.
The rest of the meeting saw the council approve a slew current business items. These included an agreement for sale of a trailer pertaining to Noah Villafranca, the raising of the Robidoux RV Park rates, and appointments and reappointments of individuals to various boards and committees.
One of the most important items was the approval of the ordinance establishing new ward boundaries after having passed the annexation a few weeks ago. The maps had to be approved before the end of the year in order to be ready for use in the upcoming primary elections in the spring of 2022. The three readings were waived and the ordinance was passed unanimously.
The council also approved Mayor Tony Kaufman to sign a letter of support to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on behalf of Scottsbluff Exposition and Racing Inc. The approval had a lone dissenter in councilmember Pam O’Neal, although there was no discussion.
The only other split decision of the night came after some discussion on the issue of the termination of an easement from the 1930s in which the city allowed for the Adm. Dewey Post Number 1681, Veterans of Foreign Wars to get its first 160,000 gallons of water of the year for free. One of the main reasons for the termination, Heath said, was that city staff wasn’t aware of it until recently and the city can’t afford continuing it.
“In (1939), when the agreement was originally done, water was probably pennies that really didn’t cost the city much to produce water,” he said, “but now, you know, in 2021 you’re looking at somewhere between 75 cents and a dollar to produce 1000 gallons of water. … We do have to operate our system and there is a cost to operating that system.”
City attorney Jim Ellison added that technically and legally, the city isn’t supposed to be offering free services anyway.
“Technically, under our constitution, the city is not allowed to give away services to one entity over another, and so that’s one of the other thoughts that went in to this agreement,” he said.
However, councilmember Ben Backus didn’t really like the idea of taking away a discount as large as that from the veterans.
“I mean, if there’s a loophole to let the vets have free water, I don’t see a reason to not let it happen,” he said.
Ellison said the agreement was only there in the first place as compensation for letting the city to drill, maintain and operate wells on the VFW’s property. When they wells went offline, it was assumed the agreement would die as well, but it was never formally terminated since it wasn’t filed correctly in city records and got lost.
“Since 1939, whenever those wells were put in, there was a consideration back and forth between the city and the VFW,” he said. “In other words, for use of the wells, the VFW was given that benefit (first 160,000 gallons free). But when the wells went offline, or when those were abandoned, then presumably that benefit goes away, as far as the city is concerned.”
The termination of the easement was approved, albeit 6-2, with Backus and councilmember Troy Cowan voting nay.
The next regular meeting for the Gering City Council will be in the New Year.