Gering city council approves cemetery, service rate changes

Six members of the Gering City Council voted unanimously to increase rates for cemetery services, the first increase in years.

Council members voted on rates during a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Rate increases included raising the purchase rates for grave spaces from $450 to $600 for adult-size graves and from $300 to $400 for infant-size graves.

“We have not had a rate change at our cemetery for … probably over 10 years, and we just believe it’s time. The increased expense of operating the cemetery merits an increase in (rates),” Amy Seiler, the city’s director of parks/recreation and leisure services, said.

Other rate changes saw the price of opening and closing graves go from $450 to $650 for adult-size plots and, for infant-size plots, it rose from $100 to $200. Cremation burials of all kinds increased in cost from $300 to $400.

“Our (park, cemetery and tree) board evaluated rates from across the region and made the recommendation of what our rates should be based on their research,” Seiler said. She’d told the council that “some fees for different services have also plainly increased. We have a disinterment fee that we’ve increased significantly because of the amount of labor and the locations in the cemetery that may need to take place.”

The disinterment fee for adult-size plots rose from $500 to $1,200. For infant-size plots, it rose from $350 to $1,000.

The council also decided to remove the difference in fees between residents and nonresidents.

The city council approved the city’s property tax request for non-bond purposes to be set at $1,907,581.95 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The new tax rate will rise to $0.342697 per $100.

This will help the city’s operating budget grow by 12% over the last fiscal year. The council also set 12% of their electric, water, wastewater and sanitation funds into their general budget for the next fiscal year — an amount of $1.96 million.

Finally, the city passed six ordinances unanimously. Wednesday’s meeting was the third time they were read, so the first time they could be adopted — save for Ordinance No. 2111, which was for the city to adopt a budget for the next fiscal year. The second reading was waived for that ordinance so it could be passed before the end of the month, as required by state statutes.

The ordinance also allows for exceeding the allowable growth limits for the next fiscal year by 1% of budgeted restricted funds and correcting the adopted budget statement.

The council also passed ordinances that amends the fees charged for city landfill use, water, sewer service rates and stormwater charges. The rate changes went into effect Oct. 1.