Gering City Council approves funds for CS Precision Manufacturing expansion

In the Community Development Agency meeting before the regular City Council meeting, Annie Folck, the city engineer, presented a cost-benefit analysis completed by the city staff and planning commission.

Folck said a Community Development Block Grant the company applied for fell through, and they would be looking for funds elsewhere. She said that change could not be incorporated into the plan presented to the council because of the late notice.

“We now know that the CDBG funds are not available for this project,” she said.

CS Precision Manufacturing has $750,000 already approved in LB840 funding and will be applying for $1 million more, Folck said. She said there were no anticipated negatives for the surrounding area or schools, and that CS Precision Manufacturing would be using local construction companies and increase personal property. It meets the heavy industrial zoning requirements for the area.

Folck said the final requirement is to determine if the financing is necessary, called the but/for test. State statute requires city councils to reject the funding if the project would move forward with or without the funds. Folck said in her discussions with CS Precision Manufacturing, that isn’t the case.