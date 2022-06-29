Gering city council approves meat packing plant, liquor license applications

The Gering city council approved a pair of applications Monday which will bring a new business to the city and a liquor license to a new business.

During its regular meeting, councilmembers listened to city engineer Annie Folck discuss a resolution for a meat-packing plant. This plant would be operated by the Pumpkin Creek Meat Company, owned by brothers Dean and Jared Lerwick.

It would be located at 2605 N Seventh St., sandwiched between light and heavy industrial zones.

Normally, Folck said, conditional use permits like this are decided by the city’s planning commission, but the zoning code required meat-packing operations to be decided by the council.

“Typically one of the concerns we have about meat packing-types of uses is the wastewater. This site is the former Packerland facility, where they processed a lot more cattle than they (Pumpkin Creek) are planning on, so they do have access to our industrial (wastewater) line,” Folck said.

The facility would be USDA-inspected and employ 15 to 20 workers. It would process up to 40 heads of cattle per day, five days a week. Cattle would be transported by pickup trucks and stock trailers, not semi trucks.

The Lerwick brothers also planned to improve the landscaping of the current lot.

Folck said landscaping should be used as a buffer between facilities, “and that’s exactly what they’re doing here ... If you look at the current appearance of the facility, I think it’s going to be a big improvement over what is currently there.”

The facility would have a holding pen, but Folck said the cattle would be harvested during the work day so they wouldn’t be in one overnight.

“Every night when they’re done, they’ll get it cleaned up, ready for the next day,” she said.

The planning commission and staff had both approved of the facility with the condition it process no more than 1,000 cattle per month. If it got to that point, the Lerwick brothers would need to get approval from the planning commission and city council again.

The council approved the Pumpkin Creek application on a 6-1 vote. Council member Dan Smith was absent and council member Troy Cowan voted against it.

Jared Lerwick said the company’s next step is to form an investor’s group.

“If we can do that now, we can start building in the fall. If we can start building in the fall, we’re looking at spring is when we would open,” he told the Star-Herald.

Afterward, the council listened to Folck discuss a proposed liquor license with catering endorsement for the future Emporium Express location at 1650 10th St. She said Capt. Jason Rogers of the Gering Police Department had done a background check on the owners, the Schluter family.

“He issued a memo ... that he finds absolutely no reason not to issue a liquor license at this time,” Folck said.

Alexandria Schluter, the establishment’s general manager, did present one potential issue before the board. She told the Star-Herald that new buildings need two restrooms, but a grandfather clause allows old buildings to have one restroom as long as it’s handicap-accessible.

The restaurant used to be a former motor bank, so it only has one restroom.

“We have two large couch seating areas. We have a big counter spread out for people to come in and study. We want it to be a space where people feel like they can hang out, whether they’re having coffee in the morning or having wine in the evening,” Schluter said. “Adding that second bathroom would have taken away half our seating.”

The building has a maximum capacity of 32 people. Schluter said it should be open within the next three weeks.

The group’ contractors worked quickly, she said, and they have seven new hires on board in addition to their existing staff.

“We were really, really lucky when hiring. We had a huge turnout of applications and we’re excited to add some really amazing baristas to our team,” she said.

The city council unanimously approved the license. The application was presented in a public hearing, but no one spoke out in opposition of the plan.

“It’s a green light,” Mayor Tony Kaufman told the Schluters. “Welcome to Gering.”

