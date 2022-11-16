Gering city council approves pool restoration bid

During their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, the Gering City Council approved a bid to paint and renovate their pool facility at Oregon Trail Park.

The renovations will fix caulking, repair cracks and give the pool a fresh coat of paint. Consulting engineers estimated the work could extend the pool’s lifespan another 20 years with proper maintenance.

“They feel like the condition of our pool actually is in very good shape,” Amy Seiler, the city’s director of parks, recreation and leisure services, said.

She told the council two bids had been submitted for the project.

Miller Painting and Decorating Inc. submitted a bid for $71,767. The project would start as soon as weather permits and end by May 1, 2023. Mongan Painting LLC submitted the second bid for $84,381.25. This bid provided a start date of March 20, 2023, and completion by April 28, 2023.

Both of these bids were below the consulting engineer’s estimate of $85,000. “The actual major cost in this is the painting … and the sandblasting of it. The correction of just repairing the concrete and the cracks in the pool is fairly low-cost,” Seiler said.

Seiler said she had not worked with either company before but that both of them had been judged as reputable businesses. The council approved the Miller Painting and Decorating bid due to its lower cost.

The pool project wasn’t the only bid the council approved Monday. After a presentation from Transportation Superintendent Casey Dahlgrin, they gave the go-ahead for a staff recommendation to buy a 2023 John Deere 624 Wheel Loader from Murphy Tractor and Equipment.

This vehicle would replace the city’s 2007 John Deere 544J Wheel Loader. After trading in the old vehicle, the new one would cost just $186,250 to acquire.

Two other bids to replace the 2007 loader came from Titan Machinery and Nebraska Machinery Co. The former would have cost $209,500 after trading in the old loader. The latter would have cost $240,730.

The council also renewed a municipal solid waste permit for the Gering Landfill. They then authorized Mayor Tony Kaufman to sign a contract between the city and the Gering Bargaining Unit, as well as an agreement with Local Union No. 1597 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.