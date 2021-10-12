Gering City Council approves purchases, repair bid

Roads projects and needs seemed to be the central part of the Gering City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, with transportation superintendent Casey Dahlgrin commanding the podium for nearly half the meeting for various transportation department needs.

Dahlgrin spoke during the public hearing regarding the fiscal year 2021-22 One and Six Year Street Plan, which was passed after a few questions from council and no public comments. Mainly, councilmembers wanted to make sure the streets that needed to be done were going to get done.

“On the Holly Drive, there are definitely some areas that were not done very well,” councilmember Susan Wiedeman said.

Dahlgrin assured Wiedeman that it would be fixed up, along with other projects in the coming years.

“Yet this fall, we’re hoping to get back in there and get that patched,” he said.

Dahlgrin also clarified that many of the estimated dates of projects in the six year plan are just ballpark numbers — it’s not likely that they will all be done within the years listed.