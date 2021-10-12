Gering City Council approves purchases, repair bid

Roads projects and needs seemed to be the central part of the Gering City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, with transportation superintendent Casey Dahlgrin commanding the podium for nearly half the meeting for various transportation department needs.
Dahlgrin spoke during the public hearing regarding the fiscal year 2021-22 One and Six Year Street Plan, which was passed after a few questions from council and no public comments. Mainly, councilmembers wanted to make sure the streets that needed to be done were going to get done.
“On the Holly Drive, there are definitely some areas that were not done very well,” councilmember Susan Wiedeman said.
Dahlgrin assured Wiedeman that it would be fixed up, along with other projects in the coming years.
“Yet this fall, we’re hoping to get back in there and get that patched,” he said.
Dahlgrin also clarified that many of the estimated dates of projects in the six year plan are just ballpark numbers — it’s not likely that they will all be done within the years listed.
“I just want to clarify this is not cut in stone. We’ve had some questions,” he said. “This is something we throw out there that we think needs to be done within six years. But if it has a 2021 date or 2022 does not mean it’s getting done in that year.”
Following the hearing, the council approved the One and Six Year Street Plan, as well as a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign the Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards 2021, which is required to be submitted to the state by Oct. 31.
Dahlgrin then stepped up to the podium again to ask for new equipment for the department, most of which was already budgeted for this year.
The council also approved his three requests, which were a $37,508-dollar 2022 Ford F-150 crew cab, $58,594-dollar 2021 Marathon MM250DT Mastic Melter and $182,915.49-dollar Street Sweeper.
The council approved a couple other purchases, including a programmable logic controller (PLC) replacement and software upgrade for the wastewater treatment plant and banquet chairs and lobby furniture for the Gering Civic Center, which had been tabled from the last meeting. The PLC replacement along with the software upgrade costs $54,910, and the civic center furniture costs $75,849.76.
In other business, the council awarded a contract to Schank Roofing for metal roof replacement for various buildings in the city damaged by hail in recent years. Schank Roofing had the lower of the two bids at $203,233.32. City engineer Annie Folck said that this was higher than the initial engineer estimate, but that it was likely due to the cost of materials.
“We did get two bids from two qualified contractors. We feel confident that the bid was good, that there were no issues with the bid. It’s just a matter of material costs right now, especially on metal, are just very, very high,” she said. “…We had worked with insurance and gotten them to commit to paying the bid amount rather than the amount that had been previously approved.”
The meeting closed with approving an investment committee meeting to discuss the investment of idle cash and a report from Councilmember Ben Backus on the latest Scotts Bluff County Communications Center Advisory Board. Backus said that the biggest thing on the horizon for the communications center is the potential to move it into the old jail, which is still five to 10 years down the road yet, he said.