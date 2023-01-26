Gering City Council deems area blighted and substandard, positions for future development

The Gering City Council voted to declare a portion of land in the city’s southeast corner as blighted, substandard and in need of redevelopment on Monday, Jan. 23.

The land in question — approximately 125.04 acres — was generally defined as located east of Kimball Avenue, north of Highway 71, west of Pappas Boulevard and south of J Street. Though some portions of the land are agricultural or commercial in use, a large amount is residential, and many of the lots within the bounds are defined as vacant.

State statute defines a substandard area as one in which buildings are predominantly dilapidating or deteriorated; aged and/or obsolete; inadequately ventilated, lit or sanitized; overcrowded; or feature any combination of factors conducive to poor health, disease, mortality, delinquency or crime.

Criteria for blighted status also include items related to deteriorating structures and hazards to public health. Additional criteria include defective or inadequate street layout, faulty lot layout, improper subdivision or obsolete platting, and existence of conditions that endanger life or property by fire or other causes.

City Engineer Annie Folck said that although the distinctions sound negative, they are not necessarily harmful for the city or property owners.

“I think there are a lot of negative connotations with the term ‘blighted and substandard,’ but essentially this is a good thing for those properties. This makes these areas eligible for tax increment financing (TIF), which is one of the best redevelopment tools we have for the city of Gering,” Folck said.

A study conducted by Panhandle Public Health District in October 2022 concluded that the area in question meets the criteria of both blighted and substandard conditions.

The primary reasons the area is deemed substandard were age/obsolescence and existence of conditions which endanger life or property by fire and other causes. These criteria were supported by 84% of the structures in question having been built prior to 1982 and numerous combustible material storage, debris piles, unchecked overgrowth of tall vegetation all in proximity to deteriorating structures and surrounded by large areas of vegetation.

Blight conditions present in the study area included a defective or inadequate street layout, faulty lot layouts, improper subdivision or obsolete platting, and existence of conditions that endanger life or property by fire or other causes. Contributing factors included lack of street access to several lots, lack of sidewalks or sidewalks in disrepair, lots that were subdivided to the point of uselessness, and widespread debris and unmanaged vegetation that leads to increased fire risk.

The blighted and substandard distinction is not new to Gering, and following Monday night’s meeting, approximately 33.8% of the city falls into that category. According to Folck, the decision to designate the southeast section as such helps pave the way for economic development in the area.

“Some of what the city is trying to do here is position ourselves for future development, particularly if something like the casino or something should go through that might shift a lot of the development to the south end of town,” said Folck.

The council also approved two bids for street improvements taking place in 2023, one for concrete street work and the other for asphalt.

The concrete street bid was awarded to Infinity Construction for $220,715. The project includes removing and replacing a section of I Street where it meets Rundell Road in addition to ADA sidewalk improvements on the three roads included in the following asphalt bid.

The asphalt bid was awarded to Simon for $327,551. The asphalt project includes milling and overlaying of Sixth Street, Flatten Avenue and Ponder Place in the neighborhood of Northfield Elementary School. Work on these roads has been planned for the summer due to their proximity to the school.