Gering City Council members decline pay raises

Three city council members at a committee meeting rejected putting forward pay raises for themselves and the mayor, saying it was not the right time and that staff did not see increased wages.
City Clerk Kathy Welfl introduced the item during the Personnel Committee meeting Wednesday. She said pay raises were on the agenda because of outrage after officials approved a 4% pay increase in 2016. Then-members increased compensation for city council members from $3,500 to $3,650 per year and the mayor $6,500 to $6,800 per year in line with cost-of-living increases.
“It was agreed that every four years it would be looked at so we don’t get way behind and do large increases,” Welfl said.
Welfl said any pay increase would not be in the new 2020 budget, but could be set aside for next fall’s budget.
Mayor Tony Kaufman suggested taking the consumer price index average across four years and adjusting the wages that way, since the previous increases went after a long period where city council and mayor wages went unexamined.
Kaufman said its important for the council to have the conversation so adjustments to salary are fair. He suggested maybe reviewing salaries every two years, lest they repeat 2016.
“The last time there was an adjustment it was percentage-wise big. I think bigger than it should be,” he said.
Councilman Ben Backus responded, “I don’t want to touch it,” regarding pay.
Kaufman said that’s an issue.
“Well, that’s the problem, no one wants to touch it,” Kaufman said.
Council members Backus and Susan Wiedeman said, “it was fine” for the last group of councilmembers as three were in a lame-duck term.
Pam O’Neal, who voted against the pay hike four years ago, noted other boards are all volunteer.
“The Board of Education isn’t paid at all, I don’t see a lot of difference in terms of, you’re a public person, serving the community,” she said.
Wiedeman said, “I think for right now, just leave it where it is,” a sentiment echoed by O’Neal.
Kaufman said he hoped the board would consider making an adjustment “up or down” every four years.
“As long as we’re looking at it and not having big gaps in time going by and going ‘Ahhhh, that probably should be adjusted,’ and then it looks self-serving, that’s what we’re trying to avoid,” Kaufman said.
