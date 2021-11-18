 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering City Council passes annexation
0 comments

Gering City Council passes annexation

{{featured_button_text}}
Gering planning commission to hold public hearing Tuesday

The blue lines are the current city limits. The shaded lines are the areas proposed to be annexed.

 COURTESY/City of Gering

After a pair of special meetings, both with split votes, the Gering City Council passed the ordinance to annex around 45 tracts of land into city limits this week.

The council went into the week with a passage of the first reading of the ordinance at a Nov. 8 meeting, which had a 5-4 vote thanks to Mayor Tony Kaufman’s tie-breaking vote.

A Nov. 15 special meeting saw a similar outcome. With no discussion, the vote went 4-3 in the absence of council member Pam O’Neal. According to city code, Kaufman can cast a vote when it would “create a number of votes equal to a majority of the number of members elected to the Council.” Kaufman again cast his vote in favor of the annexation ordinance, and thus passed the second reading 5-3.

A Nov. 16 special meeting was the same, passing the third reading of the ordinance, as well as officially passing it into law, with a 5-4 vote, Kaufman once again being the deciding vote.

The special meetings were needed to move the annexation forward in time for a new map of city limits and the wards to be drawn up, labeled and certified by year end, which is the deadline for ward maps for the primary elections coming up in May.

“Those (maps) have to go through council as well. It takes time to put them together,” city engineer Annie Folck said. “…Originally we thought the timeline was OK, but then it got tabled at that first (Oct. 25) meeting, so it got pushed back.”

With the ordinance officially passed, the annexation is complete, and the next step will be to draw up the maps.

“This is the end of the annexation process. That’s over and done,” Folck said. “The next thing we’re going to have to bring before council is the ward map. … We’d like to have that at our first regular meeting in December.”

olivia.wieseler@starherald.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LEGACY NUGGET: Herd law of 1887
News

LEGACY NUGGET: Herd law of 1887

Our Old Settlers Collection contains many archives related to the cattle industry here. Nebraska’s herd law of 1887 became necessary to contro…

+7
Putting on a show
News

Putting on a show

Gering High School's show choir Harmony took a gold rating at the Old West Choir Fest on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captu…

KID SCOOP: Go explore
News

KID SCOOP: Go explore

In partnership with Kid Scoop, an educational content supplier for newspapers, the Gering Courier is asking local students questions on variou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News