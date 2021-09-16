Gering City Council sets property tax rate at 0.34%

Ordinance No. 2104 would increase fees for the use of the city landfill, Ordinance No. 2105 would increase fees for sewer service charges, Ordinance No. 2106 will increase water rates and Ordinance No. 2107 will increase the stormwater surcharge. Ordinance No. 2103, which is the only one not related to rates and fees, would set the budget statement as the Annual Appropriation Bill for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

One Gering citizen, Mike Brunner, came forth to offer public comment on the four ordinances relating to the increased fees. After going through each individual ordinance and calling attention to the more significant increases, he said he particularly didn’t like that they would all be happening all at once — the ordinances state that they would go into effect immediately after being passed and published, which is assumed to be in time for October billing, according to language in many of the ordinances.

“Is the city that pressed for money (that) it needs to stick it to me all at once?” he asked. “A little at a time over a few years, would be a lot more power. … Those four items alone on my July bill totaled $137.07. And if it passed, it would change to $155.50 — over 13% increase, without adding in any taxes.”