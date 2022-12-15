Gering City Council swears in new mayor, council member

The City of Gering saw its newly elected mayor and council sworn in at the regular council meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.

Mayor Kent Ewing was administered the oath of office following his victory in November’s general election. He follows Mayor Tony Kaufman, who served in the role for eight years.

In addition to swearing in returning member Julie Morrison (Ward III), the Gering City Council also swore in Rebecca Shields (Ward I). Shields is returning from a hiatus after previously serving on the city council for eight years.

Council members Pam O’Neal (Ward II) and Cody Bohl (Ward IV) were also re-elected, but both were absent from Monday’s meeting.

Kaufman and outgoing council member Dan Smith, who served on the Gering City Council for 14 years, were recognized for their service. Smith was presented with a plaque by Mayor Kaufman, who spoke a few words about Smith’s time on the council.

“After 14 years, council member Smith is leaving the group,” said Kaufman. “I can’t say enough about his stewardship and his leadership as a council member. In the world we live in, there’s not a lot of longevity and not a lot of commitment, so after 14 years of commitment to this organization, we’re going to miss you.”

Council member Michael Gillen said of Mayor Kaufman’s service, “He’s been a voice for our community, as well as at the state level. He represents us as a voice for the region, and he’s one person I can always count on to think about what’s best for the region.”

After the swearing of oaths, the old council was adjourned, and a new session began dedicated to the organization of the new council. As part of this process, Michael Gillen was elected as council president by the board, with Julie Morrison elected as acting council president to fill the role in Gillen’s absence.

Appointments to standing council committees made by Mayer Ewing were then approved.

Administrative Committee: Chair Julie Morrison, Vice Chair Pam O’Neal, Troy Cowan, and Susan Wiedeman, with alternates Cody Bohl and Ben Backus

Personnel Committee: Chair Pam O’Neal, Vice Chair Julie Morrison, Ben Backus, and Troy Cowan, with alternates Michael Gillen and Susan Wiedeman

Public Safety Committee: Chair Troy Cowan, Vice Chair Ben Backus, Michael Gillen, and Cody Bohl, with alternates Julie Morrison and Rebecca Shields

Public Works Committee: Chair Michael Gillen, Vice Chair Pam O’Neal, Rebecca Shields, and Cody Bohl, with alternates Troy Cowan and Susan Wiedeman

Recreation, Amusement and Cultural Committee: Chair Susan Wiedeman, Vice Chair Cody Bohl, Rebecca Shields, and Pam O’Neal, with alternates Ben Backus and Michael Gillen

The board also approved appointments to the City of Gering Safety Committee, which will meet quarterly and conduct annual inspections of all City Departments. Appointees to the Safety Committee were:

Nathan Flowers, Fire Department

Tammie Gitschel, Library

Shannon Goss, HR Director

Erin Hinze, Street Department

LaKreasha Imus, Police Department

George Miramontes, Water Department

Kaleb Shaw, Electric Department

Jeff Vance, Building Inspector/Code Enforcement (Chairman)

Kristen Vogel, Sanitation Department

Tom Walsh, Parks Department

Kathy Welfl, City Clerk

City Administrator Pat Heath, City Clerk Kathleen Welfl, Acting City Finance Director/Treasurer Elizabeth Loutzenhiser, City Engineer Annie Folck, and City Attorneys Ellison, Kovarik & Turman Law Firm, P.C. were also appointed and approved by the council.