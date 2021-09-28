 Skip to main content
Gering City Council tables only agenda item
Councilmember Michael Gillen ran the Gering City Council meeting on Monday night as the city council president in the absence of Mayor Tony Kaufman. The meeting had only one agenda item, and it was tabled, making for a short five-minute meeting.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald

In a quick five-minute meeting Monday, Gering City Council agreed to table the purchase of banquet chairs as well as lobby and conference room furniture as a part of the renovation of the Gering Civic Center.

The meeting was led by councilmember Michael Gillen, city council president, in the absence of Mayor Tony Kaufman. The bid for the furniture was the only agenda item for the Sept. 27 regular meeting, aside from the usual consent agenda.

The bid would be for a total of 750 banquet chairs at $46,626.88 and the other furniture for $52,870.59, for a total of $99,497.47. The furniture would be supplied by Eakes Office Solutions out of North Platte. The purchases would made through the Equalis purchasing consortium, which competitively bids contracts, according to city engineer Annie Folck’s agenda item description. Folck was also absent from the meeting.

City Administrator Pat Heath recommended tabling the bid, stating that city staff was supposed to receive a sample chair to help make the decision, but had not yet. Without any discussion, the city council voted 7-0, with councilmember Troy Cowan absent, in favor of tabling the agenda item.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

