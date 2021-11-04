Gering Civic Center update to be finished in time for holiday party season

The interior definitely needed an overhaul because it had a dated color scheme, Niedan-Streeks said.

“One of the great things about this facility, when it was built it was built very well and top of the line everything. It really did stand the test of time,” she said. “When we were looking at doing a complete renovation, we started looking at things as far as color palettes. We were looking at color palettes that maybe wouldn’t last 27 years, but certainly that would be contemporary, that could be updated and it would certainly stand the test of time.”

Niedan-Streeks said she wanted it to be obvious the building was overhauled when people started coming back from Christmas parties and other events at the Gering Civic Center.

“Annie and I kind of laughed and giggled when we started this. We talked about how we want people — when this is all done — to walk into this facility and not just say, ‘Oh, they put in new carpet.’ We want them to see that, in fact, every square inch of the internal building has been updated,” she said.

Niedan-Streeks and Folck said their favorite addition to the civic center is a fireplace that was installed inside the front entrance area.