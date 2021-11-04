Gering Civic Center update to be finished in time for holiday party season

The Gering Civic Center renovation moved recently into the third phase and is slated to be finished as a busy holiday party season kicks off, Karla Niedan-Streeks, the City of Gering’s tourism director, said.
Monday, Oct. 25 marked the 64th day of a 90-day construction timeline, putting the project on track for a Nov. 14 completion date, city engineer Annie Folck said.
“On a day-to-day basis, it’s fun to see the progress that’s being made,” Niedan-Streeks said. “We started on the far west end of the building and have moved our way forward. So, phase one and two are done, for the most part. There are just a few finishing touches left. All in all, I think it’s going really well.”
When this year’s Christmas party-goers walk in to the Gering Civic Center, it will feel like they’re walking into a new facility, Niedan-Streeks said. Almost nothing has been left untouched in the renovation process.
“A lot of the finishes were still original to the building from ‘93,” Annie Folck, the City of Gering engineer, said. “I think the carpet has been replaced a couple times, but really other than that the wallpaper was original, the bathrooms were original.
“It was just time. It was definitely showing its age. It was very well done when it was originally built; that’s made the renovations easier. That being said, it was getting close to 30 years old.”
The interior definitely needed an overhaul because it had a dated color scheme, Niedan-Streeks said.
“One of the great things about this facility, when it was built it was built very well and top of the line everything. It really did stand the test of time,” she said. “When we were looking at doing a complete renovation, we started looking at things as far as color palettes. We were looking at color palettes that maybe wouldn’t last 27 years, but certainly that would be contemporary, that could be updated and it would certainly stand the test of time.”
Niedan-Streeks said she wanted it to be obvious the building was overhauled when people started coming back from Christmas parties and other events at the Gering Civic Center.
“Annie and I kind of laughed and giggled when we started this. We talked about how we want people — when this is all done — to walk into this facility and not just say, ‘Oh, they put in new carpet.’ We want them to see that, in fact, every square inch of the internal building has been updated,” she said.
Niedan-Streeks and Folck said their favorite addition to the civic center is a fireplace that was installed inside the front entrance area.
“It’s one of our big wow factors. We think and hope that people are going to be really impressed by that. We even have talked about how sometimes in the wintertime, when you’re having something out here and it gets a little drafty. Just the warmth of gathering around (the fireplace) is going to make, I think, the overall feel of the of the conference and meeting facility just that much more special for our guests and unique,” Niedan-Streeks said.
It also adds some aesthetic appeal, Folck said.
“We wanted to have a few places that make good photo spots. A lot of this is being done with weddings or other events in mind. And that will be a great place for photos. It’ll be a great place for people just to stand and wait for other people to come in. It makes it a little more welcoming, a little more cozy,” Folck said.
Folck, though, said the favorite room is one she proposed. The original coat room was so large that she approached Niedan-Streeks about turning part of it into a private room that could be used for breastfeeding mothers, diabetics needing to give themselves insulin shots or other such things requiring some privacy.
No small details were spared, either. Folck said the lighting was also changed. Before they had light bulbs with different color temperatures, making the lighting uneven.
“The big thing is they now all match. Before, they had a little orange-ish hue to them. Some were bright white, some that looked a little blue. It looked like we had rainbow-colored lighting. Those are the kinds of things that you don’t really notice when you go through here until you really start looking around,” she said.
They’ve made the switch from florescent lighting to LEDs to help with energy costs and for their longer lifespan to cut down on maintenance costs.
Beyond superficial updates, there have also been some functional ones, as well. The LCD projectors were updated and electronic projector screens were added in each of the conference rooms.
“People really notice that when the lighting is good, when the acoustics are good and when the sound system and projectors are all state-of-the-art. That’s what makes the difference between a good conference center to a great conference center, and that is important to us in in our recovery,” she said.
Niedan-Streeks said the updates, made possible by funds through the CARES Act, were necessary to keep the Gering Civic Center competitive with venues in the eastern part of the state.
The updated civic center will also help draw in more tourists to the area.
“Our competitive edge is going to be in statewide conferences and meetings. We’re competing against North Platte, Kearney and Grand Island, and even Lincoln, Omaha and Norfolk. ... When those (groups) come all the way out west, they’re always pleased with the amenities, the service and the friendliness of the people. I think that’s where our biggest competitive advantage is going to come with this renovation is being able to go to those associations and say, ‘We’ve got a brand new looking facility. Come back and see us,” she said.
“When they have a great conference experience here — whether it’s a small conference, or medium or large conference — and they go back to the eastern part of the state and they talk about the facility. That’s word-of-mouth advertising and we can’t buy that. It’s incredible promotion. It’s one thing for us to say, ‘Come look at our new facility. It’s great.’ It’s another thing for conference delegates or conference organizers to go back and say, ‘Wow.’”