Gering Civic Plaza gets a new logo

GERING — The Gering Civic Plaza is a great place for families, friends, and groups to gather. Whether it’s coming together for fun, reunions, civic engagement, meeting up for lunch or just hanging out, the plaza fosters a strong sense of community.

In the next stage of the Plaza’s development and programming, we uncover the new logo that accurately represents the plaza with a visual identity that will remain consistent and capture the imagination of locals and visitors alike.

“The Plaza Presents logo can be seen in different ways. On one hand, it is a slightly abstract depiction of the plaza stage; the curving shapes representing liveliness and motion. On the other hand, it’s a slightly abstracted depiction of a covered wagon, a symbol of the expansion into the west, and the tenacity of settlers,” Karla Niedan-Streeks, Director of Tourism for the City of Gering, said. “In either case, it’s a modern (but not trendy) design that can represent the Civic Plaza for years to come.”

To find out what’s happening, just look for “the Plaza Presents,” and know that if you see the Plaza logo, the community is coming together.