Gering Civic Plaza looks to boost programming in near future

The Gering Civic Plaza has been open for use since October 2019, but with various challenges like COVID-19 and vendor demand, programming and bookings started off a little slow. However, as more people get to know the site, plaza popularity and programming is finally picking up. Next year, 2022, will be the year for the plaza, Gering Visitors Bureau executive director Karla Niedan-Streeks says.
“I’m anxious to say that 2022 is going to be the year when our plaza is 100%, complete with all the furniture and everything that we want to have in there and that’s really going to be our big first year of full-year programming in the Gering Civic Plaza.”
The idea for the plaza sprouted nearly 10 years ago. Niedan-Streeks said the idea, was to give Geringites a sense of place.
“We organized a downtown revitalization committee, and they looked at the overall downtown of all of Gering, and one of the highest priorities and goals they set was to create and develop a civic plaza,” she said. “We all felt strongly that development of a plaza would create a sense of place in downtown Gering for our residents and also a sense of place for visitors coming into our community to be able to enjoy and relax and to spend time together in in the heart of our community.”
The City of Gering constructed the plaza using funds from a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant, which the city was awarded in 2013 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for downtown improvements.
From 2013 to 2019, years of talks and research and budgeting led to ground finally breaking in March 2019 and an operational plaza by October 2019.
“It was a long time coming, but I like to tell everybody it was well worth the wait,” Niedan-Streeks said. “…The people who have utilized the plaza for public events and for private events … every one of those events that we’ve hosted over the last year and a half have brought people down to the plaza and they’ve enjoyed whatever event they’ve attended.”
The Gering Civic Plaza has already hosted a number of family reunions, weddings, class reunions and other similar events. Now, Niedan-Streeks and other city and tourism officials are working toward providing more public programming at the plaza as well.
One of the main things that the officials wanted to bring back was the Gering Farmers’ Market, which has yet to return. Niedan-Streeks said it was due to vendor demand in the area.
“We made the decision to hold off on our farmers’ market this summer, and part of that being that there’s a lot of farmers’ markets in the region, and there’s a lot of competition for vendors,” she said. “So, we as a committee are kind of looking at the future of our farmers’ market in Gering and what day and what time and what are some of the kind of unique things that we could do that would set our farmers’ market in the future, starting in 2022, differently.”
More regular programming will already be beginning this year, she said. With a new logo and brand for the plaza in place, her goal is to have at least one public event a month through the rest of the year, and then building it up to two a month starting in 2022. These events could be anything anyone can imagine, she said.
“We’re also working on having one public event in the plaza where the public is invited to whether that’s enjoying some music on stage, or doing some things like some pop up quilt shows or yoga in the plaza or a night where we might feature home brewers,” she said. “… What we’re kind of looking at is a wide range of events that would appeal to all audiences of not only residents, but visitors as well. So, we’ve gotten some creative people in the city and some people in our downtown development group who are working on those ideas.
Niedan-Streeks encourages residents and visitors alike to take a stroll through the plaza, which she said is not like any other plaza in the state, let alone in the Panhandle. As people host private gatherings, attend public events or just enjoy a lunch in the outdoor space, she said she hopes it continues to provide that one main thing: a sense of place.
“It is a unique plaza … tucked away at the perfect location, just a block off of Main Street, and at the hub of the tourism corridor in the Gering community,” she said. “…(We) are working as a community to ensure that we’re programming and we’re planning events for the future there, so that we get the most amount of people that we can get down to enjoy that sense of place in downtown Gering.”
If you are interested in booking the plaza for a private or public event, or have suggestions for programming, contact Niedan-Streeks with the Gering Visitors Bureau office at 308-436-6886 or karla@visitgering.com.