Gering Civic Plaza looks to boost programming in near future

“We made the decision to hold off on our farmers’ market this summer, and part of that being that there’s a lot of farmers’ markets in the region, and there’s a lot of competition for vendors,” she said. “So, we as a committee are kind of looking at the future of our farmers’ market in Gering and what day and what time and what are some of the kind of unique things that we could do that would set our farmers’ market in the future, starting in 2022, differently.”

More regular programming will already be beginning this year, she said. With a new logo and brand for the plaza in place, her goal is to have at least one public event a month through the rest of the year, and then building it up to two a month starting in 2022. These events could be anything anyone can imagine, she said.