Gering Communities for Kids talk early childhood
From left to right, back to front: Renee Miller (C4K member), Cindy Molina (C4K coordinator), Heather Jackson (Heather's Daycare), Sheryl Schulte (Sheryl's Childcare), Kalyn Tisue (C4K Member), Patty Deines (Pattycake Daycare), Deanna Ysac (Little Tigers Daycare).

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

Members of the Community for Kids group in Gering met with early childhood care providers in Gering on Saturday, June 26, to discuss their needs as caregivers and what they would like to see in the community for early childhood education. 

