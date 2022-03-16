Gering council approves fuel bids

Members of the Gering city council met on Monday to approve fuel bids as the country faces a volatile market.

Only six members of the council convened as members Cody Bohl and Dan Smith, alongside Mayor Tony Kaufman, were absent. Council member Michael Gillen, who serves as its president, presided over the meeting in Kaufman’s stead.

During the meeting, the council accepted a bid from Klute Inc. for $74,198.57 for a ballpark substation steel structure.

They then unanimously accepted a pair of bids for fuel. The first was for 38,400 gallons of diesel from WESTCO at $3.765 per gallon. The second bid was for 22,000 gallons of gasoline from the Panhandle Co-op at $3.507 per gallon.

“With the volatility of the fuel markets and prices increasing ... we felt in order to protect the budget in several departments that we needed to look at locking in a fuel price. Basically, this will get us pretty much to the end of the fiscal year,” city administrator Pat heath told the council members. In Co-op’s case, the bid had to be made on the day it was or prices would have gone up. The final prices include state tax but do not include federal tax.

If gas prices go down, the city will still be locked in at the amount they purchased the fuel at.

“That’s a risk we take, but we felt, based on the projections of what’s going on with the economy and what’s going on in the world right now ... that fuel prices will continue to climb,” Heath said.

The city’s vehicles will probably use up the fuel before the fiscal year ends, he added. The amounts were calculated based on how much fuel the city needed in the past. Heath said the prices were better than expected.

The meeting had begun with a financial audit report from certified financial planner Kevin Sylvester of Dana F. Cole & Co. He described different pages of the 2021 financial audit to the board. The city had a net position, city-wide, of some $65 million, a $5.8 million increase from the beginning to end of the fiscal year. The city has assets of $43 million, mostly in fixed assets and cash. In total, the assembly lasted 36 minutes; Sylvester’s presentation took up nearly two-thirds of that. The council approved the audit report.

The other motions on the agenda took a fraction of time to get through. These included motions to make a nonbinding commitment to proceed with the Sandhills Energy Solar Project, subject to attorney review; approving the mayor to sign a contract between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police union; and approving a request for a personnel committee meeting to consider modifying policies regarding bereavement leave and the hiring of relatives. All three motions passed unanimously with no discussion.

