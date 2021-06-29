Gering Council approves MicroTIF for rehabilitation projects

After some discussion on the benefits of microTIF (micro tax increment financing), the Gering City Council approved 8-0 a resolution allowing its use for development within the city.
City engineer Annie Folck told the council that microTIF is similar to regular tax increment financing. The mciroTIF allows a property owner to receive property tax refunds for any rehabilitation project that meets the eligibility requirements. Then the property owner would have up to 10 years to recover property taxes generated by the increased taxable value due to their project improvements.
MicroTIF is typically for smaller projects with a bit of a smaller scope. It’s for residential projects up to $250,000 and commercial properties up to a million dollars. It can only be used for existing buildings, the property has to be at least 60 years old and it has to be located in an area that is already designated as blighted and substandard, Folck said.
While the scope for eligible projects is somewhat small, Folck said it is a good tool for the city.
“We think it’s a good tool,” she said to the council. “It’s a good thing to have to help spur development of these properties that might not be developed otherwise.”
The council also unanimously approved a resolution for the 2019-2020 utility fund transfer to the general fund, an update to personnel policy regarding smoking and use of tobacco and the appointments of Phil Holliday to the Planning Commission, Jeff Kelley to the Library Board and Mary Robinson to the Library Board.
The council ended the meeting with a discussion on councilmember Daniel Smith’s oral liaison report from the Parks, Cemetery and Tree Board. Smith talked about this board’s hard work, particularly with their latest project of analyzing every tree within the arboretum to measure growth rate and do a general assessment of each tree.
Smith also brought up an issue that the council might face further down the road. The Parks, Cemetery and Tree Board has received multiple complaints about the buffalo grass in the new section of the cemetery because it’s slow to green up. While Amy Seiler, director of parks, recreation and leisure services, and the board are still in the brainstorming stages to find a solution other than tearing out the buffalo grass and planting bluegrass, which is what the concerned persons suggested, the council doesn’t currently have anything to act on.
It’s just a concern as they go forward, Smith confirmed to Mayor Tony Kaufman.
“They’re evaluating different options. Amy (Seiler) has some really good ideas of what to do,” Smith said. “But that will be a continuing issue.”