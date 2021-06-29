Gering Council approves MicroTIF for rehabilitation projects

After some discussion on the benefits of microTIF (micro tax increment financing), the Gering City Council approved 8-0 a resolution allowing its use for development within the city.

City engineer Annie Folck told the council that microTIF is similar to regular tax increment financing. The mciroTIF allows a property owner to receive property tax refunds for any rehabilitation project that meets the eligibility requirements. Then the property owner would have up to 10 years to recover property taxes generated by the increased taxable value due to their project improvements.

MicroTIF is typically for smaller projects with a bit of a smaller scope. It’s for residential projects up to $250,000 and commercial properties up to a million dollars. It can only be used for existing buildings, the property has to be at least 60 years old and it has to be located in an area that is already designated as blighted and substandard, Folck said.

While the scope for eligible projects is somewhat small, Folck said it is a good tool for the city.

“We think it’s a good tool,” she said to the council. “It’s a good thing to have to help spur development of these properties that might not be developed otherwise.”