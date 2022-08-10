Gering council approves personnel policy change

The Gering City Council held an exceptionally short meeting Monday, needing just six minutes to get through all the evening’s agenda items.

Council president Michael Gillen, who filled in for Mayor Tony Kaufman, motioned that the council members table two Agricultural Estate Dwelling Sites (AEDS) located at 200124 and 200359 Robidoux Rd. The AEDS would be used for dwelling purposes.

The council voted unanimously to table consideration of items regarding both sites.

“We wanted the city to review the acreage for the ag estate dwelling,” Gillen told the Gering Courier. “Currently, it’s at 80 acres that must be left in reserve to be part of that ag estate, and the two items that were on the agenda, the acreage that would remain would be less than that.”

The city’s planning commission could not make a recommendation as to the sites during its July 19 meeting.

“We (the council) thought it would be best for the city to look at the overall policy and determine what ordinance of town that ordinance was designed originally for, and that’s something the engineer would need to look at for the city,” Gillen said.

The council then unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s personnel policy which would allow them to save and combine break times or work through lunch, if desired.

“What we had in the union contracts actually had language in there requiring employees to take a one-hour lunch away from work. What happens is a lot of the public works departments (employees), especially if they’re busy, they’ll work through lunch and leave early … it’s up to the discretion of the department head,” city administrator Pat Heath said. “…This gives us the flexibility for the department head to (allow employees to) combine those breaks and skip lunch.”

This would save time, Heath said, because it prevents the need for some employees to pack up their tools and secure a job site while they’re working just to take a mandated lunch break elsewhere.

If there’s an emergency such as a water leak or power outage, he said, they would be able to fix those without needing to stop and take a break or a lunch.